This hidden gem in Bengaluru brings fresh seafood with a Karwar twist!
Where the scent of the sea meets the buzz of Sadashivanagar, Eagle’s Perch swoops in with the confidence of a place that knows exactly what it’s doing — and does it deliciously well. This is not coastal food that’s been city-fied, toned down or politely behaved. This is full-throttle Karwar cuisine, served with swagger, spice and zero apologies. From the moment the seafood arrives at the table, it’s clear that vegetables are merely moral support here. The menu is a love letter to the Northern Karnataka coast, written in fresh catch, homemade masalas and generations of culinary wisdom. Think seafood so fresh it feels like it should still be checking tide timings. Lady fish, pomfret, squid, prawns, crab — if it swims, Eagle’s Perch has probably battered it, spiced it or fried it.
We worked our way through several versions of seafood — some coated in crunchy rava, others dunked in a feisty red masala sharpened with tamarind. Each bite was bold, briny and deeply satisfying, the kind of food that demands silence at the table except for the occasional “wow” and the sound of fingers being discreetly licked. Everything else — a green salad, a few polite bites of neer dosa, the odd spoonful of rice — was largely ceremonial. These existed purely to reset the palate before diving headfirst back into the seafood madness. Protein lovers, rejoice: this is a meal that understands priorities.
And just when you think it’s all about fish, Eagle’s Perch throws in a few delightful curveballs. The Chicken Shish Tawook is juicy and unexpectedly comforting, the Tandoori Pomfret arrives smoky and majestic and the intriguingly named Luchka Sukkha is a textural, spiced revelation that refuses to be ignored. Eagle’s Perch doesn’t try to be trendy or clever — it simply lets great coastal cooking do the talking. For anyone craving seasonal seafood, authentic flavours and a meal that feels like a mini coastal holiday without leaving Bengaluru, this perch is exactly where you need to land.
Meal for two: INR 1,000 onwards. At Sadashivanagar.
