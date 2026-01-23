This hidden gem in Bengaluru brings fresh seafood with a Karwar twist!

And just when you think it’s all about fish, Eagle’s Perch throws in a few delightful curveballs. The Chicken Shish Tawook is juicy and unexpectedly comforting, the Tandoori Pomfret arrives smoky and majestic and the intriguingly named Luchka Sukkha is a textural, spiced revelation that refuses to be ignored. Eagle’s Perch doesn’t try to be trendy or clever — it simply lets great coastal cooking do the talking. For anyone craving seasonal seafood, authentic flavours and a meal that feels like a mini coastal holiday without leaving Bengaluru, this perch is exactly where you need to land.

Meal for two: INR 1,000 onwards. At Sadashivanagar.

