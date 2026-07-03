Bengaluru’s favourite Sunday Brunch is back at this much-loved heritage hotel!

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who approach a brunch buffet with restraint and dignity and those who view it as an Olympic event requiring strategy, pacing and occasionally elasticated waistbands. The revived Sunday brunch at the all-day diner, 24/7 at The LaLiT Ashok Bengaluru, is very much designed for the latter.
After a short hiatus, the brunch has made its return and seems to have adopted the philosophy that if something is worth doing, it is worth doing with several additional counters and a few extra desserts for good measure. The opening act is a sprawling salad station that travels enthusiastically between continents. Traditional Indian favourites sit comfortably beside international creations, quietly encouraging diners to pretend that a bowl of greens somehow offsets the rest of what is inevitably to come.
Nearby is a lively chaat section doing what chaat does best: causing perfectly sensible adults to abandon all composure in pursuit of one more puri. The beverage station keeps things flowing, while younger diners have their own dedicated corner filled with playful desserts and easy bites that are colourful enough to distract them from their parents stealing treats off their plates.
The journey continues through raitas, curd rice, sushi and beautifully plated gourmet nibbles representing cuisines from around the globe. It is the sort of spread that encourages multiple laps around the restaurant under the pretence of, “just seeing what else there is.”
Then comes the serious business. Cold cuts, roasted meats, soups and cheeses occupy prime real estate before leading into the main course section, where Indian curries, sabzis and fragrant rice dishes take centre stage. Hovering temptingly in the background are the live counters, arguably the real stars of the afternoon. Tawa specialities emerge sizzling, kebabs and grills arrive in rapid succession and a particularly dangerous nachos station quietly persuades people to make decisions they will later defend passionately.
Asian delicacies and continental dishes round out proceedings, ensuring that culinary boredom never gets a look in. And then, just when surrender feels sensible, comes dessert. There are sweets from around the world alongside standout creations such as the vibrant rainbow cake, a fitting nod to Pride celebrations and to the inclusive spirit that The LaLiT has proudly championed for years.
INR 2,500 onwards per person. 12.30 pm onwards. At 24/7, Kumarakrupa Road.
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