Bengaluru’s favourite Sunday Brunch is back at this much-loved heritage hotel!

After a short hiatus, the brunch has made its return and seems to have adopted the philosophy that if something is worth doing, it is worth doing with several additional counters and a few extra desserts for good measure. The opening act is a sprawling salad station that travels enthusiastically between continents. Traditional Indian favourites sit comfortably beside international creations, quietly encouraging diners to pretend that a bowl of greens somehow offsets the rest of what is inevitably to come.