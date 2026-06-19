This pop-up in Bengaluru celebrating Isaan cuisine hits all the right notes!

Rim Naam at The Oberoi, Bengaluru, has long occupied a rather dangerous position in our dining life — the kind of place that spoils you so thoroughly that every subsequent Thai meal feels like a compromise. After all, has anyone ever had a disappointing meal here? We certainly haven’t. Yet with chef Tam presiding over the kitchen, pleasant surprises are always guaranteed.

All you need to know about Isaan, the ongoing food pop-up at The Oberoi, Bengaluru

Like our latest visit that came courtesy of Four Hands, Five Nights — a week-long celebration of the bold, unapologetic flavours of Thailand’s Isaan province. Tucked away in the country’s north-east and largely ignored by the average tourist, Isaan is home to some of Thailand’s most authentic cuisine — fiery, rustic and gloriously unbothered by the spice tolerance of unsuspecting visitors. Joining chef Tam was fellow Isaan native chef Klae, who is visiting from Mumbai; and together they presented an aptly named tasting experience: Untamed Klassics of the Thai Kind.