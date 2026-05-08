Hyderabad’s popular restaurant, Aish, arrives in Bengaluru for a limited time

Among the starters, the Sigri Wali Mahi Tikka stood out immediately; the fish was exceptionally soft, flaking apart at the slightest touch while retaining the smokiness of its spicy marinade. Only to be outdone by Chippe Jhinga and Makai Badam Akhrot Ki Tikki. The former offered distinctly juicy prawns carrying a herb-forward spice, while the latter sported a nutty, sweetish spice and set the tone for the courses that followed.

Up next, the Ghosht Haleem and its jackfruit version were served with cute, petite Sheermal bread, which was the undisputed soul of the meal. It was topped with roasted cashews and fried onions. Having tasted both — savoury, dense and deeply satisfying without becoming heavy — one could hardly differentiate between them.