Hyderabad’s popular restaurant, Aish, arrives in Bengaluru for a limited time

Hyderabad’s food has always been a little extravagant. The Nizami cuisine didn’t emerge from frugality; it came out of a court that measured hospitality in excess and that instinct never quite left the food. Monsoon at The Park Bangalore brings the celebrated flavours of Aish Hyderabad to the city through Culinary Traditions by The Park for an intimate Chef’s Table by chef Sailen Chakrabarty.
The limited-time pop-up has thought through both sides of the table, with separate dedicated menus for vegetarian and non-vegetarian diners. On a rainy day, nothing feels more comforting than a bowl of soup. The Bhutte Pudine Ka Shorba left peppery notes that lingered behind the fresh crunch of corn. The Ghosht Ka Marag, a mutton soup, felt light, delicious and arrived with a buttery finish.
Among the starters, the Sigri Wali Mahi Tikka stood out immediately; the fish was exceptionally soft, flaking apart at the slightest touch while retaining the smokiness of its spicy marinade. Only to be outdone by Chippe Jhinga and Makai Badam Akhrot Ki Tikki. The former offered distinctly juicy prawns carrying a herb-forward spice, while the latter sported a nutty, sweetish spice and set the tone for the courses that followed.
Up next, the Ghosht Haleem and its jackfruit version were served with cute, petite Sheermal bread, which was the undisputed soul of the meal. It was topped with roasted cashews and fried onions. Having tasted both — savoury, dense and deeply satisfying without becoming heavy — one could hardly differentiate between them.
The main course arrived in the form of a grand thali featuring Arvi Ghosht, Zafrani Dum Ka Murgh, Laal Mirch Ki Machhi, Paneer Khada Masala, Bhindi Khagina, Tawa Tarkari, Dal-E-Aish, traditional breads and Hyderabadi Dum Biryani with both veg and murgh variants.
While the biryanis were as fragrant and perfectly spiced as one would expect from their legendary lineage, the Arvi Ghosht and Khagina stole the spotlight. The mutton was tender, paired with a creamy, unique gravy that felt entirely new yet deeply traditional. The simplicity and the well-balanced flavour of the bhindi countered the heavy dishes. We concluded the meal with a platter of desserts serving Badam Halwa, Laziz-Meetha Desi and Gulab Ki Kheer — all of which were equally decadent.
₹2,299 onwards. At The Park Bangalore, MG Road.