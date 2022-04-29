Shangri-La Hotel’s Yataii reopens in Bengaluru with Kaiseki, Robatayaki and more

Shangri-La Hotel Bengaluru’s Japanese restaurant Yataii has reopened its doors after the pandemic. The restaurant draws inspiration from the Zen philosophy of balance and harmony, and this is reflected in its menu and its decor. We made our way to Yataii on a Saturday evening and settled into one of the corner booths. Located on the 18th floor, we got a glittering view of Bengaluru’s skyline as we dined.



A beautifully plated array of appetisers welcomed us at the table. Our favourite from these was the Nasu Miso Yaki — grilled eggplant with a buttery miso sauce. Next was the Kaisou Salad — a must-try if you like the taste of seaweed. Served on a crispy bowl made of deep fried seaweed, this salad has a mix of vegetables, tossed in a zesty ponzu dressing. The fresh and citrusy dressing elevated the greens to another level. Sushi and sashimi followed. The slices of tuna, yellowtail and salmon sashimi were the standouts. For the main course, Yataii served us Gindara Miso Yaki — black cod with a miso sauce. The grilled fish was delicate and the sauce was rich in umami and complemented the cod well.



While the meal so far stood out for its authenticity, the dessert surprised us with its innovative twists. The Green Tea Tiramisu was a fun take on the Italian classic. Lighter than the traditional version, the airy green tea mousse was a winner in our books. The chef also served us with Sake Raisin ice cream. The raisin

gave it a distinct sweetness, that the sake flavour cut through — we could not help but finish this one.

Although the service was a little slow, the traditional experience was top notch. Lovers of Japanese food should definitely visit the restaurant.



Rs 3,400 for two. At Vasanth Nagar



anagha@newindianexpress.com @anaghzzz