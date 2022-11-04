Courtyard by Marriott ORR, Bengaluru introduces a limited-period, Japanese-style Izakaya dinner

One of the dishes from the menu at Courtyard by Marriott ORR, Bengaluru

Starting today, the Courtyard by Marriott ORR is curating authentic Japanese dinners with drinks and small plates inspired by the Japanese tradition of informal bars. This scrumptious Izakaya dinner lets you unwind after a busy day, at the property's stylish, indoor-outdoor Poolside Bar & Grill that serves dishes and drinks such as Shoshu Highball and Rock Shrimp Tempura. To know more, we spoke to Sajid Patel, the executive chef of the restaurant.

Giving us an insight into how he and his team conceptualised the dinner, the chef shed light on what Izakaya means: a stay saké shop (a speakeasy pit stop after work for colleagues and friends), which is the same concept as tapas. Generally, places like these serve drinks such as Japanese pilsner-style draft beers, Soju, warm Sake, and teas for non-drinkers. “In Japan, Izakaya-style bars and restaurants serve quick snacks and beverages to the guests. On this note, at BG's, we have conceptualised an izakaya-inspired menu featuring small plates and designer cocktails served in a contemporary style.”

Adding to the same, he states, “Ingredients and foods that are currently trending are among such bars and restaurants that have used izakaya style in a new age pattern,” he shares.

Talking about the Asian specialties and signature cocktails on offer, he says, “We have appetisers like Buratta with Miso glaze, Scallion oil, candied Walnut, Basil, and burnt Tomato. Since most of our guests are Indian and absolutely love dumplings and are vegetarian, we have kept the special Gyoza on the menu, along with plenty of veg appetisers to choose from.” And for non-vegetarians, “we will be serving Rock Shrimp Tempura with Wasabi Mayo, Togarashi dip and Ginger soy, Gyoza Chicken and scallions. Salmon with sweet Haricot beans and Nori tuile, and a variety of other delectable dishes,” he reveals.

Guests can select from an elaborate concoctions menu that includes Shoshu Highball (a chilly-infused Shoshu with fresh orange juice, stirred with sparkling wine), Smoke & Ice Truffle (a drink infused with Toki Whisky, hibiscus, honey nectar, and egg white), Yuzu Highball (vodka shaken with yuzu concentrate, salted wasabi, simple syrup, and ginger Ale) and more.

Rs 750 upwards. November 4 to 13, 7 pm onwards. At Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru, Outer Ring Road.