Savour the cuisine of the Turkey at this new spot in Bengaluru

On a sunny Sunday afternoon, we visited the newly opened Öz by Kebapçi, a Turkish restaurant that has become the latest addition to the line-up of restaurants in UB City. Promising a delightful experience, the restaurant serves Ottoman cuisine and authentic dishes originating from regions like Anatolia.

As we walked through the door, traditional pointed arches, a collage of colourful Turkish rugs and beautiful blue Iznik-style cutlery placed on the tables captivated our attention. We sat down at one of the booths with cushioned seating on the floor. Soon, our first dish, Hummus Avocado with pita bread and Turkish Tea, made its way to our table.

A section of the restaurant

We savoured the rich umami flavours of the creamy hummus while sipping on the piping hot crimsoncoloured tea. Next, we tried one of their signature dishes, Pide with Minced Chicken and Cheese. This finely baked boat-shaped delicacy, topped with mozzarella, was so delectable that there were no leftovers. The first course came to an end with a plate of sesame-coated falafel. The crunchy deep-fried patties made from chickpeas, herbs and a range of aromatic spices, were even more palatable with the hummus dip.

For the main course, we sampled two dishes from Ottoman cuisine – Imam Bayildi and Antep Kebabs. The former was an aubergine cut into two halves and stuffed with onion, garlic and tomatoes placed in a creamy tomato sauce. The latter featured pieces of lamb meat, vegetables and peppers on a skewer. The tangy tomato gravy gave the eggplant an extra edge, while the grilled spices of kebab transport you to the streets of Turkey with their succulent flavours.

A few dishes from the menu

We followed them up with Oyster Mushrooms in Garlic Butter Sauce, an aromatic and full-bodied dish where mushrooms are sautéed in garlic-infused butter till they turn brown and tender. Next up, Ayran, the Turkish buttermilk garnished with chilli flakes and mint was served. The buttermilk was salty, tangy and lip-smacking.

The dessert, Antakya Kunefe, was the highlight of the meal. Topped with pistachios, the combination of steaming hot sugar syrup and the spun pastry layered with cheese won us over. The meal came to a close with Ruby Rose, a sweet, fruity drink.

Antakya Kunefe

We will definitely revisit this place to sample more of the authentic dishes listed on their elaborate menu.

Rs1,200 for two approximately. At Vittal Mallya Road



srushti@newindianexpress.

com @Sru_Kulkarni