Festive season special: 7 hampers that are perfect as Dussera or Diwali gifts

These assorted sweets and savoury boxes from luxury hotels in Bengaluru are perfect gifts for the festive season.

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Sapphire, Emerald and Ruby — these are names of the luxe festive gift hampers on offer by Four Seasons. Sapphire is packed with macarons, Indian mithais, gujiyas and a selection of teas. If you want something more indulgent then opt for Emerald. The box includes a Karnataka-inspired banana cake and namakpara. For a more opulent option choose Ruby. This includes handcrafted macarons in flavours like Chennai filter coffee, a bottle of red wine and other savoury bites. Rs 3,000++ upwards. At Bellary Road

JW Marriott

From a cute box of walnut and chocolate brownies, to the luxurious JW hamper that includes a bottle of bubbly, this hotel has pulled out all the stops. The other gifting boxes to choose from include Goodies by JW — a hamper of toasted dry fruits, the Gateaux Indulgence that’s comes with Chocolate Truffle Cake or Red Velvet Cake, and the JW Chocolate Box of 24 Roasted Almonds Rock Chocolates. Rs 500++ upwards. At Vittal Mallya Road



Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park

Instead of just traditional sweets and savouries, get creative with your festive hampers. Aloft’s festive hampers are packed not just with sweets, but also dried cranberries, basil pesto sauce, olives, wafers, instant coffee and Ferrero Rocher chocolates. Rs 1,000++ upwards. At Bellandur





Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

The hotel has a host of hampers that promise something for everyone — from the Sweet Celebrations box that has chocolate bonbons in flavours such as blueberry lime, matcha tea pistachio and raspberry balsamic, to a Sumptuous Savory box with nibbles such as matri, butter murukku and jackfruit chips. They also have a DIY hamper option where you can choose from Indian sweets, truffle oil, candles, wine and more. Rs 500++ upwards. At Race Course Road



Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal

If you are looking for Indian mithai combo boxes then this hotel has a lot to choose from. Their five different boxes — Delightful Trio, The Box of Love, Sweet Dream, Diwali Delight and the Artisanal Hamper — feature handcrafted Indian sweets. Options like Gulkand Kaju Peda, Boondi Laddu, Mawa Kashmiri Kaju Apple and more are included in these brightly decorated boxes. Rs 650++ upwards. At Hebbal

The Oberoi

The Oberoi has an assortment of chocolates, cakes and Indian mithai boxes. But if you want something a bit more extravagant, then their hampers such as Bundle of Joy, Basket of Light or Box of Love are great options. These include Almond and Butterscotch Cakes, Hand Rolled Chocolates, Indian sweets and dry fruits. Rs 675 upwards. At MG Road



Conrad Bengaluru

Khushiyan by Hilton is a curated collection of traditional Indian sweets with a modern twist. The hampers, created by chef Praveen Shetty, feature sweets such as Chocolate Barfis, made with Coorgi cocoa and rich Belgium chocolate nibs, Karanja, a filo pastry stuffed with coconut and condensed milk, Anjeer and Rose Petal Pedas made with fig jam, and Pistachio Baklava, a layered crispy filo creation. Rs 550++ upwards. At Ulsoor