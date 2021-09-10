Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Try these three easy coconut modak recipes at home

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are incomplete without modaks. While you could order in modaks, nothing beats the joy of making your own versions at home. If you are looking for recipes that are easy to try at home, then try one of these by well-known chefs in Bengaluru:

Coconut Modak by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhury, corporate chef, Khandani Rajdhani

Ingredients:

1 Cup Fresh Grated Coconut

200 Grams Mawa or Milk powder

1 Cup Sugar

4 Pods Cardamom

2 Tbsp Ghee

Method:

In a mixer jar add cardamom and sugar grind till sugar is completely powdered.

Heat a wok on medium flame add ghee once the ghee melts and the wok starts to smoke place on low flame add grated coconut.

Once the coconut is added keep stirring until there is no moisture in the coconut.

The coconut should not have any moisture at that point crumble and add khova and powdered sugar keep stirring until the khova and sugar completely combine with the coconut.

Do not add any water or milk to melt the sugar or khova otherwise the mix will get too watery.

On low flame keep stirring all the ingredients until the peda mixture starts to form into a ball shape and ghee starts to separate. Remove from heat transfer to a bowl and allow to cool a bit.

Ensure the mixture is not completely cool, it has to be hot to make modaks.

Once you can handle the warm mixture take portion of peda mixture, fill in modak mould and form equal modaks.

If you do not have a modak mould spread the mixture on a plate and cut the peda using cookie cutter. Serve right away.



Ukdiche Modak by chef Ganga Singh, Rasotsav



Ingredients:

For Modak dough

Rice flour 1 1/2 cups

Salt a pinch

Oil 1 teaspoon for greasing



For stuffing

Fresh coconut grated 1 1/2 cups

Jaggery (gur) grated 1 cup

Poppy seeds (khuskhus/posto) roasted 1 tablespoon

Green cardamom powder a pinch

Nutmeg powder a pinch

Method:

Heat one and one-fourth cups of water with salt and one teaspoon oil in a deep non-stick pan.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and add the rice flour in a steady flow, stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming. Cover the pan with a deep lid and pour some water into the lid. Cook on low heat for three minutes.

Remove the lid, sprinkle some cold water on the rice flour and cover again with the lid, bring to a boil, reduce heat, and add the rice flour in a steady flow, stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming water in it; cook for another three minutes. Repeat this process twice more. Take the pan off the heat and keep it covered for two minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a large plate (parat), grease the palms of your hands with oil and knead the dough till completely smooth and pliable. The dough should not stick to your palms. Rest the dough covered with a damp cloth.

For the stuffing, combine the coconut and jaggery in a non-stick pan and cook on medium heat for one or two minutes till light golden brown. Make sure that you do not overcook the mixture. Add the roasted poppy seeds, cardamom powder and nutmeg powder.

Divide the dough into twelve equal portions and shape them into balls. Grease the palms of your hands and spread each ball to form a three-inch bowl. Press the edges of the bowls to reduce the thickness.

Place a portion of the stuffing in the centre; pleat the edges of the dough and gather them together to form a bundle. Pinch to seal the edges at the top.

Heat sufficient water in a steamer. Place the modak on a perforated plate in the steamer and steam for ten to twelve minutes.

Serve hot modak with pure ghee.

Modak with Coconut and Jaggery by Chef Sombir Choudhary, culinary consultant, Raahi Neo Kitchen and Bar

Ingredients:

For the stuffing

Grated Coconut 60gm

Palm Jageery 40gm

Crushed Hazel nut 15gm

Cardamom Powder 1/2gm

Salt 2gm

Black raisin 10gm

For Modak dough

Ragi flour 50gm

Whole wheat flour 80gm

Salt 1gm

Ghee 10ml

Oil for frying

Method: