Mumbai-based restaurant 1 BHK opens in Bengaluru offering a unique mix of cuisines

IF YOU’RE DRIVING down 60 Feet Road in Koraman-gala, a gorgeous Portuguese-style bungalow is sure to catch your eye. This is the location of the newly opened 1 BHK (Bar House Kitchen), the Bengaluru outlet of a popular Mumbai-based restaurant. With a menu spanning Parsi, Goan, Italian, Mexican, American and even Asian dishes, the restaurant is started by three childhood friends — Sumanth Mutt, Sriharsha Putta and Deepak Karupakala.



On our visit there, in spite of it being a Monday evening, the restaurant was buzzing with activity. Spread across two stories, 1 BHK won us over with its charming interiors. The colonial-inspired space has quaint yellow walls, vintage teak furniture and antique mirrors. The original restaurant in Mumbai was also started by three friends and was inspired by their travels. This is reflected in the menu as well.

Buddha Bowl



To begin, we ordered a Buddha Bowl. The colourful bowl comprised Greek salad, tzatziki, chickpea hummus, red quinoa and sliced avocado and was served with a slice of homemade sourdough toast. The play of textures and flavours was a hit, and we couldn’t help but keep going back for more.



One of our favourites, the Kale Papdi Chat, was served next. Fans of Palak Patta Chat should definitely try this twist on the classic. Deep-fried kale is served with chat toppings like tamarind chutney, green chutney and boiled potatoes. The crunchy leaves and the tangy sauces just hit the spot. We highly recommend their signature dish, Prawn Chil Pil, which is prawns tossed in butter garlic sauce served with baos.



Main course began with an Asian delicacy — Mapo Tofu. Served on a bed of soba noodles, the spicy silken tofu melted in our mouths and the sauce was just the right level of spicy. Since we were also keen to try their Goan offerings, we ordered the Vindaloo next. The tomato-based curry was very flavourful, but it’s the poi bread that it was served with, that we loved. Fluffy, buttery and garlicky, it was the perfect accompaniment to the curry.



The dinner ended on a sweet note with a Mudpie from the dessert section. The classic chocolate dessert, that is also gluten-free, was served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and was decadent to say the least.

With a laid-back ambience and decor, and a menu that has something for everyone, 1 BHK stands out from the plethora of restaurants in the area.



Rs 1,500 for two. At Koramangala



anagha@newindianexpress.com

@anaghzzz