South Bengaluru gets a new pub, The Studs, that offers quintessential bar bites and cocktails

It was a lazy weekday afternoon when we visited The Studs Sports Bar and Grill in JP Nagar. It’s the first outlet in Bengaluru by the Mumbai-based sports bar chain. The large windows, wooden interiors and sports memorabilia give it a feel of a friendly neighbourhood bar.

The menu is similar to the decor. Nothing pretentious, just simple bar food. Think appetisers, mini meals, pizzas, pastas, grills, pan Asian fare and dependable Indian dishes. We started our meal by sampling a few starters and some interesting cocktails. The Singapore Spritzer, a ginbased cocktail, was citrusy and refreshing. We paired this with Prawn and Crab Meat Fritters. The crispy fritters were great accompaniments with the cocktail. The Plantain Tikki made with raw banana was soft and velvety.

Hot Sauce Chicken Wings

From the tandoor dishes we opted for the De-Tox Chicken Tikka. The chicken is marinated with an activated charcoal mix and flavoured with coriander and green chilli, so the meat, though it looked charred, was delicious. The Gulabi Paneer Tikka was our pick from the vegetarian tandoor options. The soft and pillowy paneer cubes, marinated with a mix of roasted rose petals and beetroot puree, were delicious. Another dish that we recommend is the Tandoori Malai Shahi Broccoli. Chunks of broccoli marinated with cashew nut, cumin and cheese and slow cooked in a clay pot, this is definitely a must try.

Scampi Thermidor

For main course we tried the Mutton Rogan Curry made with Bannur lamb and Dal Makhani with assorted rotis. The lamb was tough. Perhaps a little more cooking would have softened it. But the Dal was outstanding. Creamy and smokey, it was cooked to perfection. After the elaborate meal we were unable to sample the desserts. But for those with a sweet tooth there are options such as Jamun Creme Brulee and Panna Cotta. With its well-curated menu and pleasant ambiance, The Studs is a dependable venue for an evening with friends.



Rs 1,500++ for two. At JP Nagar



ayeshatabassum@ newindianexpress.com

@aishatax