International Women's Day brunches in Bengaluru that are worth a visit

Head to these venues for their special Women's Day celebrations and brunches:

The Oberoi

This hotel celebrates Women’s Day with specially curated buffets over the weekend. On Saturday, Lapis and The Polo Club host an indulgent breakfast. If you wish to start your day late, head to Lapis’ lunch buffet on the same day. For those who plan to step out on Sunday, there’s an elaborate brunch at Lapis and Wabi Sabi, which includes live stations and a sushi bar. March 5-6. Rs 1,300++ upwards. On MG Road

Hilton Bengaluru

Head to the hotel with your gal pals for their special brunch. Tuck into the culinary offerings from the restaurants Ministry of Food and The Salt Grill. Expect live grills, chaats and innovative cocktails that will be created by a woman bartender. Rs 1,850 ++ upwards. March 6. At Domlur

ITC Windsor and ITC Garden

ITC group of hotels hosts a special brunch this Sunday and dinner buffet on March 8 to celebrate Women’s Day. The brunch is at Raj Pavilion. While dinner is at Cubbon Pavilion and Raj Pavilion. March 6 and 8. Rs 1,800++ upwards. At ITC Windsor and ITC Gardenia

JW Marriot

Looking for a special brunch that includes cuisines from across the world? Then JW Kitchen is the place to be at. The spead includes Indian dishes, kebabs and chaats. The restaurant also has live stations, Sushi bars and BBQ grill counter. If you want to try a four course Mediterranean menu, then hop over to Alba. Rs 2,350++ upwards. At Vittal Mallya Road

Courtyard and Fairfield by Marriott ORR Bengaluru

A three-day celebration kicks off at Courtyard and Fairfield by Marriott ORR Bengaluru. Starting fromMarch 6, the hotel will host a mix of brunches and dinners. On Sunday you could opt for the Seven Spices buffet by the pool side that brings specialities from around the globe including Spanish Delights, Tik-Tok Bangkok, Texas Barbeque and Forever Italy. MoMo Cafe hosts a lunch buffet on Monday and Tuesday. What's different about this buffet is that the menu largely includes healthy dishes like power punch smoothies, nutrition-rich bowls, superfood salad bar and flourless chocolate cake. But for those who don't care about calories, there will be Indo Chinese dishes, Kutchi dabeli and a cart serving puchka. Rs 1,099 upwards. At Outer Ring Road