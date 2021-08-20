Indulge picks the best Onam sadhyas in Bengaluru

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

The popular Malayali restaurant has introduced what it calls ‘Onasadhya — Feast In A Box,’ which is ideal for a family of five. The takeaway box will have 26 vegetarian dishes cooked by Namboodiri chefs from Kerala. Indulge in delicacies like Pavakka Kondattam, Olan and Avial. The dessert spread includes Ada Pradhaman (rice flakes simmered in coconut and jaggery), Chakka Pradhaman (jaggery-sweetened jackfruit pulp cooked in coconut milk) and Payaru Payasam (green moong payasam). You can also order the payasams separately, by the litre. Rs 4,750++ per box. August 20 and 21 (lunch only). At Koramangala



The Den Bengaluru

If you’re feeling sceptical about going out to eat, order in a traditional feast from this hotel in Whitefield. Packed in boxes, the meal has classic dishes such as Puli Inji, Kaitaccakka Pachadi, Avial and Vazhakka Pulissery. The meal will also come with banana leaves, so you can have the full sadhya experience in the safety of your home! Rs 899. August 21. At Whitefield



No 10 Fort Cochin

This restaurant on St Marks Road is known for its authentic Kerala fare, and their sadhya is much sought after during the festival every year. They are offering both a takeaway option, as well as dine-in. The feast has over 20 dishes that include Ada Payasam, Mor Curry, Avial and many more classics. Rs 799++ upwards. August 20-22. At St Mark’s Road



Caraway Kitchen

The all-day restaurant at Conrad Bengaluru is offering a takeaway sadhya, but you can also opt to dine at the venue. The thali will have all the staples such as Ulli Theeyal, Erussery, Sambar and Parippu Curry. For dessert, the menu features the much-favoured Ada Pradhaman. The meal will be accompanied with Nanari Sherbat and Panakam. Rs 1,400++. August 21 (lunch only). At Conrad Bengaluru, Kensington Road



Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar

Curated by home chef, Anamika Nambiar, the sadhya at this restaurant promises to be authentic and indulgent. Tuck into a spread that includes two varieties of pickle, banana chips, Kootu Curry, Kaalan, Vellerika Pachadi, Cabbage Thoran, Sambar, Rasam and Red Rice among a host of other traditional dishes. If you find it challenging to keep it strictly vegetarian, you can also opt for dishes like Fish Fry, Erachi Roast and Kerala Chicken Roast at an additional cost. Rs 1,295++ upwards. August 20 and 21. At Madras Bank Road





CUR8

This restaurant at the Four Seasons celebrates Onam with a five-day promotion. The elaborate meal will feature all the traditional favourites such as Sambar, Rasam, Pachadi made with pineapple, Mangalorean cucumber and beetroot, Kizhangu Vada Curry and payasam. Rs 1,500++. Until August 23. At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, Ganganagar



Salt Mango Tree

Located in Indiranagar, Salt Mango Tree is counted among the best Malayali restaurants in Bengaluru. Their Grand Onam Sadhya is available for both dine-in and take-away, and features the full feast with Inji Puli, chips, Olan, Sambar and Parripu. But if you’re a fan of payasam, you can also order just portions of their Palada Payasam or Banana Payasam — both highly recommended! Rs 400 ++ upwards. August 20-22. At Indiranagar



Vembanad, The Paul Bangalore

Tucked away in Domlur, Vembanad’s Ela Sadhya promises to be an authentic affair. Available for both dine-in and delivery, classic Onam dishes such as Sambar, Rasam, Olan, Pineapple Pachadi, Pumpkin Ellisheri and red rice make an appearance on the menu. Guests can also order their special payasam separately. Rs 1,350 ++. August 21 and 22. At Domlur



