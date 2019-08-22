Tuck into authentic Indian fare like Amritsari Kulcha and Angoori Basundi at Potteery Nine Cafe in Hebbal

Buddha statues, flower pots, sculptures and garden accessories all made of clay dot this newly opened cafe in Hebbal. Aptly named Potteery Nine Cafe, almost every spot here is Instagram-worthy.



Chaat up

The menu focuses on North Indian cuisine and has curries and naans, street food and a lot more. We started our lunch with Khatte Meethe Lamb Chop. Fresh from the grill, these chops were marinated in a homemade sweet and sour sauce, chaat masala and dried anaar daana (pomegranate seed powder). The meat was falling off the bone and the mix of flavours with a hint of sweetness made it delicious.



From the chaats and snacks section, we chose the Pav Bhaaji. Unlike the unappetising and mushy options are available across the city, the Pav Bhaaji here was coarse and fresh. Another snack we sampled was the Bread Pakoda, a popular street food from Delhi. Slices of bread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes, coriander seeds and imli and mint chutneys, it is coated in besan and deep fried. These pakodas were perfect for the pleasant weather.



For main course, we first opted to try the Amritsari Kulcha. The kulcha stuffed with potatoes, onions, anar daana and kulcha masala (that we are told is sourced from Amritsar), was served with imli chutney. It packed a punch with the flavours of coriander, cumin, red chilli and amchur (mango powder). We then tried the Mirchi Paratha with Butter Chicken. Both the paratha and the gravy were quite piquant, so we wouldn’t recommend them as a combination. However, the Butter Chicken with its zesty flavour, subtle sweetness and creamy gravy won us over.

Angoori Basundi

Ghee is key

After this overdose of spice, we were keen to move onto dessert. The Kulfi Kalakand, a combination of kesar kulfi served with kalakand, was quite impressive. The creamy kulfi went well with the grainy kalakand. Next, we tried the Ananas Ka Muzaffar — pineapple chunks that are sauteed in ghee and served on a bed of vermicelli. The vermicelli we were told is fried in ghee with cinnamon, cardamom and a mix of dry fruits. The flavours of these different ingredie n t s b l e n d e d together quite well. But our favourite was the Angoori Basundi. This milk dessert, with a smooth texture and rich flavour, was topped with chopped almonds, saffron and grapes, for a sinful and delicious dish.



Potteery Nine Cafe’s focus on North Indian dishes that are cooked with authentic spices and ingredients sourced from their respective regions is what makes it different and worth a visit.



Rs 1,200++ for two. At ORR, Hebbal

ayeshatabassum@newindianexpress.com

@aishatax