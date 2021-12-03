Vegan Vogue opens in Bengaluru with a menu spanning Mexican, Italian and Rwandan cuisines

Plant-based food seems to be the flavour of the moment in Benga-luru. This week, Vegan Vogue, a new restaurant joins the many others who are experimenting with the cuisine. However, owner Abdul Azeez is taking a different approach. While the movement is often synony-mous with healthy or conscious eating, Vegan Vogue is just here to make vegan food fun and access-ible to everyone. The restaurant offers dishes from all over the world, from Italy, and Mexico, to Rwanda and Indonesia.



Feel the beet

Vegan Vogue is located on 80-feet road in Indiranagar. When we paid it a visit, we chose to sit in the

cafe’s outdoor area. Sipping on the traditional Eastern Euro-pean fermented drink, Beetroot Kvass, we took in the view of the bustling street. The sour and tangy drink was refreshing and a great alternative to those who want to stay away from sweetened beverages. The meal began with a Garlic and Smoked Cauli-flower Soup. The comforting soup had a velvety smooth texture and was garnished with

crispy chickpeas. We found it to be just right for the gloomy weather.



A selection of starters was served to us next — Beetroot and Cashew Croquettes, Zucchini Fritters and Braised Bok Choy-Stuffed Mushroom. Our pick was definitely the mushroom appetiser, which was drizzled with Indonesian Kecap Manis sauce that gave it a sweet and smokey touch.



Peanut power

A dish that caught our eye, and one that we had never had before was Agatogo, a traditional Rwandan recipe. Seared plantains, pumpkin and kale are tossed in a tangy peanut-based gravy and served with rice. Agatogo is a must-try, especially if you like the flavour of peanuts.



Vegan Vogue also handmakes all its noodles and pastas. Both the mi-goreng-style Sticky Noodles and Butternut Squash Ravioli were our favourites, and not just because of the freshness of the noodles. The Asian dish had the perfect balance of spices and the texture of the noodles was just right. The ravioli boasts a creamy sauce made of coconut milk, and you may think that’s an odd combination but it works surprisingly well. It was light and paired well with the squash filling. Before winding up our leisurely lunch, we treated ourselves to a classic chocolate mousse. The dessert was creamy and airy, and topped with raspberry jelly, vanilla crumble and chocolate ganache. A decadent end to a decadent lunch.

It’s not often you visit a vegan restaurant that checks all the boxes, but that’s exactly what

Vegan Vogue does. The cafe has a creative menu that will make you reconsider your idea of plant-based cuisine.



Rs 1,200 for two. At Indiranagar

