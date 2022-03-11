Offering a mix of global cuisines, Maya celebrates slow living

Jayanagar’s 10th Main Road gets another new restaurant. Maya, spread over three floors and housing an art gallery within, is a cafe that promotes the message of slow living. Maya offers a mix of cuisines from across the world. We decided to pay them a visit on a busy weekday.



Tropical escape

Taking inspiration from Sri Lankan architecture and noted architect Geoffrey Bawa’s design philosophy, Maya is a visual delight. Its vintage tiles, cane furniture, rattan light fixtures and stark white walls provided us respite on a scorching hot afternoon. The ground floor is an art gallery that will host exhibitions by up-and-coming artists. We grabbed a table on the balcony with a view of the road below.

Nachos and Salsa was the first dish on the table. The nachos at Maya are homemade and you can’t beat the texture of fresh crunchy chips. One must-try at the restaurant is the Vietnamese Onion Flower. Their take on the popular ‘blooming onion’, the dish is a whole onion (with its layers separated to resemble a flower), dipped in batter and deep fried. This is one for your Instagram page. Another favourite was the Kasundi Fried Fish, fish flavoured with sharp mustard and steamed in banana leaf. If you want something a little more familiar, try the MFC — Maya Fried Chicken Kebab. The Bengaluru-style kebabs are served with a chutney that cuts through the spice.





Thai high

For the main course, we were served Thai Green Curry with fragrant jasmine rice. The dish was comforting and familiar, but nothing out of the ordinary. We also tasted the Chilli Basil Noodles. The noodles were spicy, and the basil leaves added that distinct Thai flavour.



Our leisurely lunch ended with Portuguese Sawdust, which is their version of the Serradura. The simple combination of whipped cream and crushed biscuits was delicate and the perfect end to the meal. Maya impressed us with its design sensibilities and a wide selection of cuisines on offer.



Rs 1,500 for two. At Jayanagar

anagha@newindianexpress.com

@anaghzzz