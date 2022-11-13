With sprawling lawns and global cuisine, this al fresco diner offers a sense of tranquility 

SEEKING A CHANGE of scenery, we drive to the northern parts of the city to discover a casual dining restaurant at Jinvara — aboutique shopping, dining and event space. We find ourselves sitting at Marmalade Kitchen & Bar, sipping on a tall glass of Vietnamese Cold Coffee.

Soaking in the soft rays of the sun, we take note of the earthy ambience, lush greenery and arched walkways that surround this al fresco dining space. This restaurant features multiple seating options that include the courtyard, the Boho lounge decorated with rustic furniture and leather-lined sofas, and an elegant European-style cafe lounge called The Bench.

tandoor platter

Their global menu offering all-time classic dishes, Asian bowls, small plates and more piques our interest. The Salmon Mousse Crostini sets the tone for the brunch. The creamy smoked salmon mousse served on a French baguette is a rewarding choice. We then sample a platter of tandoor grilled Lehsooni Broccoli, Hariyali Seekh, Paneer Pataka and cheesestuffed Multani Mushrooms, all marinated with Indian spices.

Broccoli Laccha with Dal Tadka

They are soft, luscious and pair well with the accompanying apple and mint chutneys.

From the Asian bowls section, we opt to taste the Classic Panang Curry Bowl featuring a curry made with pumpkin, eggplant and coconut. The smooth texture of this slightly sweet curry complements the steamed rice. Soon after, a Marmalade special — Broccoli Laccha with Dal Tadka, Mukka Pyaaz & Mirchi — makes its way to our table. The pillowsoft paratha is a great way to end the main course.

We wrap up our meal with Baileys Irish Cream Brulee and a slice of sugar-free Hazelnut Cheesecake. Both desserts are decadent and delectable. The classic comfort food and interesting concoctions coupled with the serene atmosphere will keep us coming back to this hidden gem tucked in the interiors of Yelahanka.



Rs1,200 for two. At Avalahalli



srushti@newindianexpress.com

