Homegrown fast-food chain Noodle Oodle that became a household name ever since its launch and made a mark on the discerning gastronome’s palate with its progressive pan Asian fare is taking its gastronomic game to a new height. It rolled out its new menu recently and the patrons can relish new flavours at the comfort of their homes.

From starter to entrée expect the new additions to tease your tastebuds with its oriental flavours. Start with Asian-style BBQ chicken strips. The juicy strips of chicken dunk in a smooth BBQ sauce is a conversation facilitator. And you cannot stop with just one helping.

Also, if you are planning for a house party then make sure you include this in the menu. In case you have vegetarian friends Noodle Oodle has you sorted. A crisp and flavourful Por Pia Thod will keep the adda spirits high. Among the mains, we recommend you take try Rice Noodle Thai Chilli Kaffir Lime mix. The kick of chilli and kaffir lime in this flavourful noodle hits the right spot. The Moon Fun Rice, cooked in soy sauce, is also a good option.

Beyond these, there’s a whole lot of recipes to explore from the new menu. Try them and have a feast.