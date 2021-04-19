As our pizza craving grows exponentially day by day, it's quite natural for new brands to play their card and tease our tastebuds with new flavours. The newest kid on the pizza block is Mozza and they deliver some interesting bites matching to the pizza connoisseurs’ palate who is ever ready to try a new variant.

The newest pizza delivery joint’s menu boasts of options like The Melting Pot (Thai), Mushroom Overload, Hawaiian, Spicy Tex Mex, Ring-a-ring, Tandoori Sausage, Delli-Belly and much more. The most interesting part about them is that you get to choose the pizza base. For those who are always in a fix of giving in to the temptation of having a loaded pizza and avoiding flour-based food, their wheat base pizza is a saviour. Now you can munch on your pizza without any guilt. The other base here includes Beer Batter base, Spinach / Beetroot and Classic hand-tossed base, perfect for a party. We sampled their Chicken Sausage Pizza, which was loaded with the goodness of chicken embraced in a delectable cheesy layer. The crispy base added to the experience.

Beyond pizza, the brand brings other delectable from the Italian kitchen. Choose from Jalapeno Poppers, Pesto Garlic Bread, Wowaza Chicken Wings, Fries to start the party and then move on to some flavourful and creamy portions of pasta like Basilico, Meat Ball, Al Fungi, Alfredo & Arrabiata. How can a party end without some dessert? And if your gang is a brownie fan, Mozza has you sorted with its fudgy and chocolaty brownie.



Pocket pinch Rs. 250 onwards.