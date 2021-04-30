When it comes to comfort food, there’s no ignoring local flavour and Hard Rock Café is quite serious about the same. The casual diner located in Park Street has recently rolled out a limited period menu that melded local spices and flavours skillfully with traditional and global bites.

“Hard Rock Cafe has completed three years in Kolkata and we have noticed that the people here are crazy about Indian food, no matter how much they love the global platter. We wanted to offer them the best of both worlds and decided to come up with this new menu,” says Vanita Bajoria, who runs the global chain here. We were bowled, to say the least, by the use of regional spices in the non-veg kebab platter. The assortment comprising classic Crispy Calamari, Spicy Drumstick cooked in Mexican spices and Fried Fish in ‘fish n chips’ style stands out for its use of spices. We loved the Chicken Tikka seasoned with zesty ‘gunpowder’ lending it an unusual flavour. We also loved the lettuce-based salad that had a sweet and sour p r o f i l e.

They have also experimented with the all-time favourite Paneer Tikka. The marination with kandhari chilli added a zing to the dish served with sweet pomegranate molasses, a Jangli sauce and some kachumber by the side. Also, their Flat Bread aka rectangular pizza, an ambrosial bonhomie between Spanish style shredded chicken fajita and the cheesy Italian delight is a pleasure to have. Served with lemon wedges on top, the pizza has a base of cilantro pesto and is high on the tanginess scale.

Meal for two at `2,500+