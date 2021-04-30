The grand iftari party might be eluding us this year as well but that doesn’t mean we cannot relish a delectable spread loaded with delicacies that tease our tastebuds after a fasting routine. Scoop, just like every year has rolled out a special iftari spread for the rozedaars and it features flavourful fusion dishes from Turkey to Japan.

The highlights of the menu include Abu Kebap, a spicy chicken kebap with green chillies and a mix of special herbs, Lucknowi Murgh, succulent cheesy chicken with specially house-made masala mix. Of course, there’s the aromatic biryani if you are looking for a full meal. You can also opt for Delhi wala Butter Chicken and pair it with a buttery naan. Bringing in Turkish flavours to the table Scoop has Turkish Pizza, loaded with chicken mince, cheese, olives and bell peppers. There’s the traditional Turkish kebab as well which are served pita bread and French fries.

End your meal with Noori, which packs the flavours of fresh mango with vanilla, Kesar-Pista, butterscotch ice cream topped with custard, nuts and Tutti-Fruity Jelly. There’s also Sukooon, a bonhomie of strawberry-vanilla-mango ice cream topped with strawberry jelly, nuts and fresh fruits.

Available at both outlets.

Pocket Pinch: 600+ for two

Timings: 11:30am- 10:00pm