Independence Day, Kolkata: From tri-coloured desserts to delectable kebabs

Whether you’re stepping out with your friends to celebrate Independence Day, or staying in with your family, make sure to make the most of this special Sunday. There are plenty of gourmet food delivery services curating hygienic, well-packaged meal boxes. But if someone does decide to step out for a distancing-friendly lunch, city eateries are offering amazing discounts and combo selections. Here’s a list of culinary joints where you can order from this Independence Day.

Zobet

Zobet’s Independence Day menu lines up fantastic tri-coloured curations such as Tiranga Kofta Biryani, Tibetan Dumplings, Tri-color chicken tikka to name a few. The joint is also delivering its special menu via food apps.

Meal for 2: Rs 1,100 + taxes without alcohol and Rs 2,100 + taxes with alcohol

For reservations/direct orders: +91 91639 11011

Dumplings at Zobet

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

Fairfield by Marriott is showcasing India's diversity with their line of offerings at the all-day diner KAVA and Vertex- the liquid restaurant. The Independence day special menu will feature tri-colour desserts and tricolour phuchkas along with several North Indian delicacies like Anjeer kofta curry, Subz Hariyali Biryani, Eastern curations like Kasha Murgi, Kolkata Mutton Biryani, the signature Malwani Fish Curry.

For KAVA, the rates are at INR 1399+

For Vertex, the rate are at INR 1199+

For reservations: +91-76050 86818, +91-33-6666 4444

ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar

ITC is offering a variety of offers for Independence Day. Grand Market Pavilion is offering a selection of local delicacies, unexplored cuisines from North East India, and also boasts a kebaberie and artisanal dessert studio (INR 2150 + taxes per guest. 15th August, 2021 : Brunch: 1pm to 3:30 pm). Peshawri lines up an award-winning menu of clay tandoor-cooked delicacies and the famous Dal Bukhara (INR 5000 + taxes for family of three, each additional member at INR 1000 + taxes up to a total of 8 pax. 15th August, 2021 Lunch : 12:30 to 3:30 pm).

The Biryani and Pulao collection

Gourmet Couch by ITC Hotels has curated a Biryani & Pulao Collection that assembles a fine curation of authentic recipes and culinary classics like Nimona Mirch Pulao, Keema Pulao, Gosht Bohri Biryani Metiabruz Biryani and Bibi ka Murgh Pulao to name a few. Starting at INR 625 plus taxes onwards. For further details please call 033-44464646

Farzi Cafe

The brand new Farzi Cafe Kolkata has come up with a themed Independence Day beverage named Paradise which is a chilled tri-coloured extravaganza in a tube glass.

Tri-coloured spectacle at Farzi Cafe

The modern Indian bistro has curated some terrific fusion numbers which add a contemporary spin to homely Indian numbers, such as Dal Chawal arancini, Hass Avocado Chaat’, ‘Almond and water chestnut kofta, xo jhal Moori, and a lot more.

Meal for two: Rs 2,000 plus taxes

For reservations call 918100105700

One8 Commune

Virat Kohli’s restobar One8 Commune is offering an Independence Day special menu featuring a range of fusion delicacies such as Korean style tofu buns, Harissa chicken skewers and some traditional Bengali picks like Kolkata prawn cutlets and Gondhoraj chicken

Meal for 2 : Rs 1,600 plus tax without alcohol and Rs 2,400 plus tax with alcohol



For Reservations : +91 8335071818, + 91 8335051818



Octa

Octa had come up with a bunch of signature mocktails bearing orange, green and white hues, in sync with our beloved national flag, such as the tri-coloured Seven 5th Day, Clover Club (made with fresh green apple and twist of pomegranate ale), Elder Coco (Lemongrass, elderflower with tender coconut) and #Fifteen (Strawberry with a combination of coconut and mint).

Pocket Pinch for 2: Rs. 1800/- + taxes with alcohol

For Delivery: Call on + 91 7596034004