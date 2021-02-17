If you thought the season of love and romance ends on February 14 then Ozora’s Festival of Love will make you rethink.

The rooftop address at Acropolis Mall that boasts of a bewitching view of the city’s expansive skyline, is celebrating love the entire month. And with its spread consisting of all things sweet and sinful, it’s nothing but pure indulgence.

Hot chocolate enthusiasts can check out their delicious range that includes Smores & Chips, Dirty & Naughty, Ruby & Rose and Berries. Need something potent? Choose from their Love Cocktails like Cupid Calls, Love Struck, Pink Lady and Ruby & Emerald, that packs the punch of your favourite poison with the magic of the bartender.

Strawberry dessert will woo your partner further and among Red Snow, White Nights, Sex & the City, we sampled the last one which brings a creamy and soft strawberry pastry, topped with fresh sliced strawberries and a bright macaroon nestled in a nutty cream, by the side. Also, if you like fondue then you just cannot miss their Fanatic Cold Fondue that is accompanied by three dips and seven accompaniments like blueberries, strawberries, gems, KitKat and more.

What: The Festival of Love at Ozora

When: 13th February - 28th February 2021

Where: Ozora, 20th floor, 1858, Acropolis Mall, Rajdanga Main Road, Kolkata - 700107

Pocket Pinch for two: Rs.1000 (exclusive of taxes)

Contact: 9836678686