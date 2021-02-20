It’s International Margarita Day on February 22 and though the special day for the tequila-based concoction started in Mexico, the world has become a fan of the quaffable drink. If you too are a fan and Margarita is your go-to tipple then head to these five diners who are mixing it just right. Have a hic-hic time.

Monkey Bar

What – Margarita without a straw at Monkey Bar, Kolkata

Where – #901 A, Fort Knox, 6, Camac Street, Kolkata- 700017

When – 22nd February 2021 (Monday)

Time – Sunday to Thursday: 12 noon to 12 midnight; Friday- 12 noon to 1 am, Saturday- 12noon to 2am.

For Reservation Call: 033 40606446

On the menu – Celebrate “International Margarita Day” with chilled Margarita’s at “Margarita without a Straw” on Monday, 22nd February 2021 at Monkey Bar, Kolkata and get an exclusive offer of 1:1 on their ‘Classic Margarita’, ‘Peach Margarita’, ‘Passion Fruit Margarita’, ‘Green Apple Margarita’ and ‘Strawberry Margarita’ from 12 Noon till midnight. If there is one cocktail that is the perfect expression of life at its absolute best – that drink would have to be the Margarita and we’re celebrating this amazing drink and the rainbow of colours and flavours it comes in, at ‘Margarita without a Straw’. When you enjoy these libations don’t forget to try our lip-smacking dishes such as the “Nimbu Masala Fries”, ‘Chorizo Pao’, ‘Pepper Calamari’, ‘Naga Pork’, ‘Chilli Cheese (Rolls)’, ‘Butterfly Veg’, ‘Reddy’s Popcorn Chicken’, ‘Chilli Pork Burger’, ‘Barnyard Burger’, or ‘Truffle Pizza’, and more.

Meal for 2 – with alcohol: Rs. 2000++/Meal for two without alcohol: Rs. 1400++

Yauatcha

What – International Margarita Day at Yauatcha, Kolkata

Where – 5th Floor, Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Park Circus, Beck Bagan, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017

When – 22nd February 2021.

Time – 12 pm – 10:30 pm (available for Lunch and Dinner)

For Reservation Call: 09222222800

On the menu – This year, during International Margarita Day, sip on some Citrus Margarita, Kiwi Margarita and Maraschino Strawberry Margarita at Yauatcha on 22nd February 2021 from 12 pm to 10:30 pm. Apart from these, don’t forget to try the intricately folded legendary dim sum of Yauatcha like - Tofu and enoki mushroom dumpling, Pan-fried lamb bun with black pepper, and the Seafood and spinach dumpling, Four style vegetables in vegan XO sauce, and the must-try Chili bean Indian betki, amongst others.

Meal for 2 – Rs 2000 + taxes for 2

Royal China

What – International Margarita Day at Royal China Kolkata

Where – 10/3 Elgin Road, Forum Courtyard, 4th floor, Kolkata-700020

When – 22nd February 2021 (Monday)

Time – Lunch- 12:15 to 3 pm & Dinner - 7 pm to 11 pm

For Reservation Call : 033 40082121/9292, 8420085555

On the menu – Celebrate “International Margarita Day” on 22nd February, 2021 at Royal China Lounge & Bar, Kolkata and sip on some Classic Margarita’s available for both lunch and dinner. When you enjoy these spirits, don’t forget to try our lip-smacking vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes such as turnip cake, intricately crafted dim sums such as Royal Dim sum platter, Truffle and edamame dumpling, and Hargao dumpling. The must try is the salt and pepper calamari, sesame prawn toast, and the likes.

Meal for 2 – Rs. 2,500 including taxes without alcohol

Zobet

What – International Margarita Day at Zobet

Where – 6, Camac Street, Fort Knox building, 4th floor

When – 22nd February, 2021 (Monday)

Time –Noon to midnight (Monday to Thursday), noon to 1am (Friday and Sunday) and noon to 2am (Saturday)

For Reservation Call: +91 91639 11011

On the menu – Kicking off International Margarita Day on February 22nd, Zobet is offering a 1:1 on their Margarita, crafted by their talented bartenders. There’s a Margarita for every occasion, and Margarita Day is your excuse to try them all. The best way to celebrate is by swinging by Zobet and ordering one of our specially crafted icy cold concoction. Sip your way through the menu and grab the Zobet Frozen Margarita - When life gives you lemon, just grab Salt and Tequila.

Meal for 2 – Rs 1,100 + taxes without alcohol and Rs 2,100 + taxes with alcohol

JW Marriott Kolkata

What – International Margarita Day at JW Marriott Kolkata

Where – 4A, JBS Haldane Ave, Tangra, Kolkata, West Bengal 700105

Price – Rs. 850 INR at JW Lounge