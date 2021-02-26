FOR A DECADE, Xrong Place has been popular as a great partying and pubbing address. In its 11th year, this lounge bar off Sarat Bose Road has opened its doors for lunch — featuring a rehashed menu replete with more wholesome bites. We dropped by at the 80-seater party hotspot in the afternoon to sample not just a few of their signature nibbles but also the new dishes.

Choosing from their tabloid inspired menu aptly headlined Xrong Times, we started off with a Grilled Chicken Salad. What made this healthy and light salad interesting was the crunch of the house-made croutons and juicy grilled chicken strips. Unlike most salads that leave you hungry, this one will satiate your appetite adequately. The list of appetisers seemed lengthy in comparison to the mains with the latter featuring popular Continental, Chinese and Indian delectables like Paneer Lababdar, Dum Aloo Rajasthani, Roasted Lamb in Chilli Wine Sauce and Basil Garlic Prawns, to name a few.

We sampled Grilled Chicken smothered in Black Pepper Sauce. With sauteed veggies by the side, the perfectly done meat was mildly spicy. If you and your gang prefer something spicier then go for their Green Chilli Chicken. It’s green chilli paste, mixed with coriander that gives this regular Chinese delicacy its green colour and an extra kick of hotness. Surprisingly, the after taste is not too spicy. Their Crispy Fried Sesame Chicken was less spicy and had the texture of crispy wafers and is highly recommended.

“Xrong Place is known as a den for party animals who love the vibe of the club and the food as well. However, we want to tell people that it’s more than a night club now. One can drop in during the day and enjoy a hearty meal, and then party post-sunset,” says Bholanath Majee, the general manager of the lounge diner.

Approximate pricing for two, `1,000