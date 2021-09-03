The Flaming Bowl expands its pan Asian menu

Post lockdown 2.0 city diners are on a reinvention mode to woo back patrons. From fresh menus to gigs and other exciting offers, we are spoilt for choice. And the city’s only vegetarian Asian diner The Flaming Bowl too has also expanded its menu. The new menu is essentially marked by modern takes on classic dishes and they are a must-try.

The all-time favourite Punjabi dish Kulcha Naan has been transformed into cheesy, fiery balls called Cheese Chilli Bomb or Mini Cheese Kulcha. The chilli-flavoured gooey filling hits the right notes on your palate as it melts in your mouth. The accompaniments including the spicy green chutney and creamy Dal Makhani add to the delectable experience, turning the mundane kulcha into an interesting entrée.

Chilli Cheese Bomb

Another fusion dish that impressed us adequately is the Sweet Sticky Rice. Made with Japanese sticky rice, this mildly sweet dessert riding high on coconut is inspired by the ever-popular indigenous sweet dish kheer or payesh. And we polished off the decadent dessert in no time. The Cream Cheese Sushi is an offshoot of their hot selling item Philadelphia Cream Cheese Dumplings, which can easily be called a comfort dish. The gooey cream within this Japanese rice cake adds to the flavour and a thin slice of carrot is a great add-on.

Malaysian Veg Roll

The drinks menu also gets an overhaul and among the mocktails, we loved the super citrus-y Kaffir Lime Cooler served with fresh mint leaves. But if you are looking for something sweet, then their Pina Colada with its smooth and mellow notes can be a safe bet. “The major food items remain the same. We have added around 10-12 new dishes that we couldn’t include in the original menu because we wanted to go slow in serving authentic pan Asian cuisine to our vegetarian patrons. Now that they have warmed up to the idea, we have expanded the menu further, adding more variety in it,” signs off Arjun Bakliwal, owner of the diner.

