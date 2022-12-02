La Artisan Park Street offers a comprehensive experience in a quick service format

It’s been a while that La Artisan New Town has been making it to people’s Instagram pages for all the reasons. The bistro has now arrived at Park Street, the soul of Kolkata and drawing attention from youngsters and office goers all day long. How does the Park Street outlet stand out, you may ask? Well, the bistro has taken a much needed break from its café format to venture into the quick service options available in the city.

Capable of hosting up to 24 people at a go, the spacious eatery resides on the ground floor of Celica Park that is home to some of the most happening bistros in the Park Street area. Minimalistic décor, with an elevated platform for a more secluded hangout and high chairs by the bay window add visual layers to the interiors which is otherwise replete with lounge seating arrangement. A crimson hued photo booth with neon signs located right next to the entrance brings in a jazzy factor to the otherwise sombre interiors.

A coffee grinder draws your attention towards three small barrels of coffee beans located right next to it. This counter lets you purchase java sourced from three different estates for your home, and grind it fresh from the store. You may also pick some coffee accessories from this counter.

Moving on to the delicacies, there are ample options to leave you baffled with premium delicacies like Sandwiches, Wraps , Doughnuts and Tea Cakes leaving aside usual coffee and tea beverages. Choose from Grilled Chicken, Bacon Date or Mixed Lamb to satiate your meat cravings in the form of a sandwich or settle for Mushroom Cheddar or Caprese for a veggie treat.

Do not forget to taste their house made Cheddar ice cream or pick from other options like Toffee Walnut and Tutti Frutti, for a complete experience.

Price for two: Rs. 800

Pictures by Anindya Saha