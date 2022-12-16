Café Yonder has introduced an in-house bakery and a plethora of Asian delights to celebrate its first birthday

A sharp left turn from Golpark towards Purna Das Road led us to Café Yonder on one of these wintry afternoons, specifically because of their latest additions to the menu. This 52 seater bistro is about to complete a lap around the sun and to celebrate this occasion they have introduced a host of Asian and Continental delights that surely make their bill of fare all the more interesting.

“Yonder is an old English word that means not afar and it was an instant choice because of its easily accessible location. To set us aside from the numerous cafes around us, we consider customer feedback to be of prime importance and allow them to customise some our dishes as per their tastes. In order to celebrate our first anniversary we have also launched our in-house bakery section,” shares Debanjana Batra who co-owns this 2500 sq ft space along with Sanjib Paul.

Their Chicken Tikka Kebab undoubtedly is one of the bests we have tasted in recent times, and can be a tough competitor to its counterparts from prestigious eateries. Heaven to non-vegetarian’s we were quite delighted to stumble upon a host of Bibimbap options on the menu, a Korean rice dish served with doses of protein and veggies. You may also settle for the Dragon Chicken Bao cupped in tender buns. There’s also a separate section dedicated to Shisha lovers.

Shedding light on their bakery section, their cakes have a perfectly balanced sweetness and melts in the mouth making anybody who has a slice crave for more. We would rate their Date Walnut Tea Cake a perfect number in terms of its freshness, and suggest you to settle for the classic Blueberry Cheesecake if cakes aren’t exactly your thing.

Price for two: Rs. 700

Pictures by: Pritam Sarkar