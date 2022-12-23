Bake & Steam on Southern Avenue is reminiscent of all things past and classic

Wintry nights in Kolkata and a nostalgic dinner at one of the classic bistros dotting Park Street is almost synonymous with each other. But what if you could bring the grandeur of one of these diners closer home? The all new Bake & Steam on Southern Avenue’s décor will remind you of everything reminiscent of the colonial past, with a modern twist. Decked in golden hues, with cosy lounge sofas dotting the interiors with a hint of wood at every step, we decided to settle down at the eatery on one of these Yuletide evenings and were surely mesmerised by their meticulous presentation of continental classics along with some Italian delicacies.

Kicking off on a healthy note with Hummus Platter, that came with fresh Pitta breads, falafel salsa, muhammara, olive, pickle and feta lemon we soon moved on to Cheese Poppers, that came in perfectly appetising sizes with a hint of jalapeno. For a delectable dose of meat we suggest you to pick their B&S Fried Chicken served with Bang Bang Mayo.

You may choose from a wide range of flat bread pizzas such as the Peri Peri Chicken Pizza, Pesto Peri Peri Pizza and Margherita Pizza to name a few or settle for some sizzlers such as Roast Chicken Sizzler and Pesto Cottage Cheese Sizzler. If you always point out fish preparations no matter what, you must try their take on the classic French preparation- Fish Meuniere.

Order a portion of their house special Espresso Panna Cotta to finish off on a pleasantly bittersweet note.

Price for two: Rs. 1000

Pictures by Pritam Sarkar