If you believe winter is for gustatory adventures, head out to Kolkata Rajbari to try their newest thali inclusions

Sumita Ghosh’s passion for cooking and replicating authentic Bengali dishes made her quit her job as a teacher and pursue hospitality full time towards the early half of 2021. The gritty lady today has managed to establish Kolkata Rajbari as one of the most revered diners for a true taste of Bengal. The two storied building is home to one of the widest varieties of delectables from the western part of Bengal, and hearing the news about some new Thali introductions surely couldn’t keep us from trying out some of them.

“We have recently launched a Luchi Thali along with the Maharaja Thali, keeping in mind the demand for a comprehensive meal that has always been there at Kolkata Rajbari. Our Luchi Thali doesn’t only consist of fried flatbread served with condiments, but a portion of pulao as well and consists of ten items at a very affordable price,” shares Sumita. The Maharaja Thali on the other hand comprises seventeen delicacies spanning from beverages, two appetisers, nine mains and five desserts.

A seasonal Happy Hour Thali too will kick off soon at the restaurant that comes at a pocket friendly rate with fish chicken and mutton options. It will be available only during specific hours of the day.

Price: Rs. 499 (Luchi Thali); Rs. 1049 (Maharaja Thali)

Pictures by Anindya Saha