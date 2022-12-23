Kolkata’s latest gastronomic addition The Bhawanipur House will make you travel in time with its heritage decor

One of the ways to relieve Kolkata’s diverse cultural past is by visiting new cafes in the city that are working towards restoring the charm of some magnificent, historical buildings. Newly opened The Bhawanipur House near Hazra more is one such instance that has renovated a residential building from the colonial era without hampering its natural architecture. Spread across 11,000 sq. ft, this bistro has designed them in a way so as to give connoisseurs multiple experiences under one roof. Stepping in, you will have to walk through a pebbled courtyard replete with whitewashed Victorian garden chairs and tables for you to enjoy your warm cuppa on. The main façade welcomes you with a takeaway dessert counter on left and an exclusive tea lounge on the right. Unlike most other eateries, TBH intends to celebrate the diversity of tea instead of coffee taking cues from Kolkata’s age-old bond with the beverage.

We cannot help but mention the amount of effort Shashank Shahabadi has put into the decor detailing, as he has also spun his magic on the elevator that oozes Victorian aesthetics. The walls leading gastronomes to the next level are decked with magnificent photographs juxtaposing the old and new Kolkata. The first floor too has three different rooms each decked in unique colours, along with one sunlit, glass and wooden frame covered area perfect for winter brunches and day parties. This floor also includes a small balcony overlooking the courtyard, consisting of a classic wooden armchair and table for the ones looking to light a smoke. You will also spot three different maps of Kolkata spanning three centuries starting from 1757, helping you understand the evolution of Kolkata under British rule.

Moving on to the rooftop, this space gives off a completely different Mediterranean vibe with the sunrays playing around through canopies surrounding the property. The rooftop is also equipped with a live pizzeria for you to indulge in some piping hot delicacies.

Talking about food, it comes as no surprise that the palates are exquisite since the menu has been curated by none other than Chef Sneha Singhi Upadhyay. Amongst the four dishes we tried namely Grilled Bhetki, Spaghetti Polo Genovese, Mediterranean Buddha Bowl and Lahme, we particularly grew fond of the Spaghetti and lamb Lahme. Lahme is a perfect, healthy, gluten free meal option that will make you want to gobble up an entire serving all by yourself while the Spaghetti Polo Genovese seemed to be perfectly cooked hitting the right taste notes that will leave you craving for more.

“Our usual forte as Prakash Group of Companies is into logistics and the charm of this particular establishment pushed us towards taking up hospitality, something we have always wished to venture into. The Bhawanipur House’s primary focus is on the quality of products we are serving here, along with an experience of stepping into the rich architectural heritage of this city,” shares Vishnu Sureka who owns the bistro along with Vishal Sureka.

Price for two: Rs. 1200