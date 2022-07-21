Lounge at Air 1910 is the newest plush address in Kolkata

Air 1910 in Camac Street joins the ever-growing bandwagon of rooftop properties in the city. H oused in the heritage mansion Galleria 1910, it is spread across a whopping 6,000 sq ft flanked by a swanky bar with ritzy indoor seating arrangement and a breezy outdoor area for the perfect sundowners. The bar features an array of unusual concoctions ranging from a variety of Sangria-based cocktails, to premium wines, champagnes and single malts. We settled for the summery Mango Mania, a white wine-based cocktail with fresh mango pulp and house-made jam and we loved the sweet drink for its bittersweet palate. Gin and Grapefruit with Rosemary Popsicle is another great mix that one may try.

The food menu is equally elaborate with a mix of classic and fusion bites besides a range of global bites. The best thing about the place is that it has its own bakery adding more freshness to the platter. “I have kept the menu quite practical and also added local ingredients to the dishes. For instance, in the salads, I have replaced the ubiquitous lettuce leaves with thankuni pata and in the sushi you will find Bengal’s kitchen staple kolmi saag. These slight tweaks have enhanced the dishes,” avers corporate chef Sudipto Saha. We first sampled Tempura Prawn Sushi accompanied by soft Japanese-style omelette slices.

Next arrived the very dramatic Polo Humo Liquido Salad presented like a basket of flowers with a dainty edible butterfly perched on top. This smoked chicken salad is a totally insta-worthy dish. Since kebabs go well with tipples, there’s an array of options in this segment including house favourite Hari Mirch Chicken Tikka, which we recommend highly. From the Indian fare, we had Butter Chicken with Naan and the naan won our hearts with its softness.

Since most lounges aren’t too fussy about the desserts served, chef Sudipto has worked on a compact option that will appeal to all sweet lovers. There are classics like Grandma’s Apple Crumble, Air Tiramisu, Seasonal Cheesecake, Irish Mousse Cake and more. We sampled The Cosmic Story, and it was an absolute winner!

Rs 1200+ for two