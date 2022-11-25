Hold on to your nostalgia with The Conclave's Sunday Brunch

The Conclave at City Centre Salt Lake has brought back the old Calcutta charm with a casual fine dining experience and continental-Indian delicacies, and their newly launched Sunday brunch titled Yesteryear is no different. The brunch is a tribute to the cuisines of the bygone era, offering a host of vegetarian and nonvegetarian dishes ranging from appetisers to desserts. One can sip on unlimited beverages and chill and unwind on Sundays with this winter brunch.

What: Yesteryear, Sunday Brunch

Where: The Conclave, City Centre Salt Lake

When: Sundays, 12.30-4.30 pm

Price: Rs 1450 onwards/person