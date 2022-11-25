Ozora launches winter Sunday Brunch

It’s time to liven up your weekend as Ozora launches its lavish Sunday Brunch. Treat yourself to Oriental, Continental and Indian fusion numbers on the platter with unlimited drinks. Settle yourself on a high stool at 328 ft on a mellow Sunday afternoon under the sky to chill over some live gigs, amazing drinks and food with your gang. A full meal includes salads, pizza, pasta, appetisers,main course and desserts. You also get to avail unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

What: Sunday Brunch

Where: Ozora, Acropolis Mall

When: Sundays, noon to 4 pm

Price: Rs 1500 onwards/person