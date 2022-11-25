Sage Cafe and Bistro is a quaint spot in the heart of the city

If you are searching for some greenery to enjoy a steaming cuppa this winter, then Sage can be a very decent option for you. The new café and bistro located in South Kolkata’s Bhowanipore, is probably one of the quaintest cafés you will come across in the city.

The ambience

Interiors

With the look and feel of a European café, owners Sonal Athwani and Sonal Sharma fell in love with the ambience and positive vibes of the place from day one. While curating the ambience of Sage, they wanted to make sure it was cosy and inviting and the white-coloured walls and accents do the same satisfactorily. There are plants strewn across the space and the wide-open windows provide stunning views of the surrounding area further adding to the feel. The comfortable indoor seating makes it the perfect place to enjoy a meal. “We started our venture with a cloud kitchen and a few years down the line we decided to open a café. The greenery is like a cosy embrace, devoid of the cacophony that’s synonymous with the city,” says Sonal Athwani.

Owners Sonal Sharma and Sonal Athwani

The menu has a continental spread with a section called ‘A Taste of Nostalgia’ where they feature dishes connected with childhood memories, such as French toast, egg sandwiches and pinwheel sandwiches among others. We started our meal with a creamy and thick Berries Smoothie, a good ol’ Eggs Benedict and a crispy and delicious Pesto Bruschetta with Tomatoes and Bocconcini. Their Farm Fresh Pizza loaded with bell peppers, sweet corn, olives, tomatoes, onions and lots of cheese, lives up to the name and was absolutely fresh and made from scratch.

Eggs Benedict

Pesto Bruschetta with Tomatoes and Bocconcini

For the mains, we had Sliced Chicken in Black Bean Sauce with roasted chicken slices, drenched in a tangy and sweet black bean sauce and served with some roasted veggies and edamame beans. Finish your meal, like us, with crunchy waffles served with fresh fruits and dips, and the nostalgic favourite, Monte Carlo.

Price for 2: Rs 800 onwards

Sliced Chicken with Black Bean Sauce