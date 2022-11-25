Unwind yourself with Deck 88's Sundowner

Just as the air begins to get nippy in the city, Deck 88, the rooftop lounge at The Astor Hotel brings you the most epic sundowner of the season. While the beverage menu will give you unlimited choices of your favourite liquors, special cocktails and mocktails, you will be spoilt for choices with delectables including fresh salads like Balsamic Poached Pears with Rocket & Feta, Broccoli Cucumber & Cherry Tomato Salad, Vietnamese Glass Noodle Salad with Cottage Cheese and Asian Greens and with steaming bowls of minestrone with accompaniments. There’s also a BBQ and tandoor section serving delicacies for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians and the main course has the best of Indian cuisine and lip-smacking desserts.

What: Sundowner

Where: Dec 88, The Astor Hotel

When: Sunday, 5-10 pm

Price: Rs 1796 onwards/person