Chef Aishwarya's Matka Garam satiates your midnight biryani cravings

Who can resist a steaming plate of Kolkata Biryani, with a giant piece of aloo and boiled egg? None of us can, I guess. Keeping this immense love towards Biryani, Chef Aishwarya has come up with her own brand of Kolkata-style Biryani Matka Garam in a cloud kitchen format.

Born and raised in Kolkata, chef Aishwarya always had a passion for cooking and a love for traditional Indian cuisine. While honing her skills in the kitchens of several Michelin-starred restaurants across the United States, she gained invaluable experience and insights in the functioning of high-end fine dining restaurants.

After many successful years in the US, Aishwarya is back in Kolkata, to take over the family owned catering company Utsav Caterers - a well-established catering company with over 30 years of experience. Her expertise and passion for cooking, and her love for traditional Indian flavours, culminated in the creation of Matka Garam – a cloud kitchen and takeaway dedicated to the Kolkata-style Biryani.

Located near Ruby More, Matka Garam also offers Chicken/Mutton Chaap and Chicken/Mutton Kasha, apart from Kolkata-style Mutton &and Chicken Biryani. The primary focus is on the use of high quality ingredients and authentic cooking techniques, to bring out the best of flavours. The rice in the Biryani is non-greasy and the meat pieces are big yet easy to handle. It offers great value for money.

“Matka Garam is all about the quality and taste”, says Chef Aishwarya. “The taste of the biryani that we serve is inspired from the recipe and taste of my father’s, who was a brilliant cook and is inspiration of my entire career”, she states. Chef Aishwarya is confident that the good biryani-loving people of Kolkata will absolutely adore the quality and the taste of the biriyani that will be served by the brand.

Price for two: Rs 500+

Location: GE-35 Rajdanga main road, Ruby kasba; Kolkata-700107

Timing: 12pm -3pm & 7pm - 1.30am (weekdays) | 12pm -3pm & 7pm - 3.30am (weekends)

How to order: Direct order, Zomato & Swiggy