Baisakhi Bhuribhoj: Check out what the city diners have to offer for the new year

For Bengalis, every festivity calls for some flavoursome food riot and more so if it’s Poila Baisakh. And to keep the spirits high, the best of the city diners are planning gastronomic treats to woo the city gourmands. Here’s a list of such popular diners for you to choose from.

ITC Royal Bengal | JBS Haldane Avenue

ITC Royal Bengal’s Grand Market Pavilion will lay out a special Poila Baisakh spread, The Bhadralok Buffet, with dishes that capture the essence of Bengal, authentic delicacies cooked with love from age-old recipes, handed down from generations. Indulge in the indigenous aromatic flavours of the region, with dishes like Postor bora, Mochar chop, Gobindabhog rice, Chanar mohima, Chingrir chop, Mangsher chop, Bhapa bhetki, Pui saag chingri and many more. April 15. Rs 2,150 onwards.

The Westin Kolkata | Rajarhat

The Seasonal Tastes at Westin Kolkata Rajarhat is all set to exhibit a remarkable Noboborsho celebration for their patrons. With the Bengali aroma, soulful performances and enticing three day grandeur celebration, Westin Rajarhat promises a celebration to its guests that will be worth remembering. Patrons will be taken on an emotional ride starting with a welcome drink Aam Pora Sharbat and then move on to the Poila Boishakh Mahabhoj. The menu will include flavoursome delicacies such as Calcutta Fish Fry, Macher Dim er Bora, Chingri Chop, Posto Bata, Phoolkopir Malai Curry and much more to uphold the traditional flavour of Bengali Culture. Not to mention desserts like Misthti Doi Cheesecake, Rabri Shot and Gondhoraj Souffle that will be like cherries on the top of the merriment. April 14–16. Rs 1650++

JW Marriott | JBS Haldane Avenue

JW Marriott is ready to offer its patrons a lavish celebration with the bangaliyana flavours added to it, this Bengali New Year. Comprising of signature Bengali classic delicacies on the buffet such as Macher Chop, Vegetable Chop, Kancha Lonka Murgir Jhol, Katla Macher Kaliya, Mangshor Jhol and much more along with live Bhaja Fish Counter that will be showcasing the classic fish dished like Amudi Macher Bhaja, Mourala Macher Bhaja, Sabuj Spicy Macher Bhaja to name few.To furthur enhance your taste buds will be desserts like Misti Doi, Hot Baked Rosogolla, Mihidana and so on. April 15. Rs 2999.

The Oberoi Grand | Dharamtala

Noboborsho 2023 is almost here and we can sense exuberance all over the city. The Oberoi Grand's threesixtythree° is all set to offer some mouthwatering Bengali delicacies on buffet, featuring classics like Chingri Malai Curry, Chennar Paturi, Kochi Patha Mansher Jhol and much more on this special occasion. Celebrate Poila Baisakh and take yourself through a nostalgic delicious ride. April 15. Rs 2500+.

The Astor Hotel | Shakespeare Sarani

Kebab-E-Que at the heritage hotel is all set to make your day grand with a delectable menu, that’s exhaustive and perfectly flavoured. To start with, you can choose your sherbet among Paka bel and Basil Shorbot and Gandhoraj lemongrass doi er ghol. The Shuroote section (appetisers) with Bagh Bazar er lorai er chop, Narkol diye posto bora, and more will make the perfect start. The Anushagnik bhorta bhaja and bata section will comfort you with Opar Bangla delicacies, served with rice. The grand spread will also have a bhaja section, doi bora, peyara makha, dal and more. In the main course, they will have a sabji section (vegetarian dishes), and a Mach murgi mangsho section, accompanied by achaar, chutney and papad. End your meal on a sweet note with the quintessential Bengali favourites along with Risotto Rice Kheer and Gurer Ice Cream with Nolen Gur on the side. April 14 (dinner), 15 and 16 (lunch & dinner). Rs 1600 all inclusive.

Ibis Hotel | Rajarhat

This Poila Baisakh, Ibis Hotel has designed the special Mahabhoj special thali that consists of welcome drinks to desserts including Bengali fusion as well as authentic recipes like Salad on papad roll, Beguni, Kasundi marinated beer batter fish finger and Cheesy vegetable chop, Lonka bata murgi, Rui macher kalia, Chhanar dalna, Koraisuti moong dal and Bengali fried fice. End the meal with Rosogolla, Sitabhog, Mihidana and Misti pan. April 14 to 16. Rs 1,099 onwards.

Fairfield by Marriott | Newtown

This Poila Baisakh immerse in the rich culture and traditions of Bengal at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata with an elaborate buffet curated by the in-house culinary team offering a wide range of dishes like Topse mach bhaja, Borisaler mangsher chop, Dhakai macher jhol, Potoler dorma, to name a few. Additionally, patrons can also indulge in a variety of delectable desserts like Baked chocolate rosogolla, Jalebi/Malpua to name some. April 15. Rs 1,999 onwards.

Grace | Anandapur

At the heart of the city of joy, Grace is the first of its kind restaurant that serve modern vegetarian cuisine, literally it is art served on your platter. So, let us dive deep into the wide variety that the restaurant has to offer this Poila Baisakh: Arugula, Feta Cheese Melon With Mango Mustard, Dolma, , Bhapa Pitha and so on. Sip on Hibiscus Sangria and spend a chilled evening on Poila Baisakh. April 15. Rs 600+

Traffic Gastropub | Rajarhat Newtown

This eatery has always won our hearts with the element of eccentricity in its menu. Their offerings for Poila Baisakh are no different. For the food they have Chingri mocha spring roll, cottage cheese stuffed crumbled pointed gourd called Potol monohara, Mourola ulotpalot serving crispy mourola with a tongue-twisting flavour, Bhetki macher potli kebab and Paan ice cream with caramelised popcorn. Keeping these flavours in mind, the cocktails like Narkel er malai, Phul er madhu, Aamras, Gondhoraj ghol and Bael panna are designed in a way to pair with the dishes in the best possible way, by keeping the Bengali elements alive. April 14-16. Rs 1,200 onwards.

Cha-Taa | Newtown

What’s better than welcoming the new year than a long walk with your favourite person as the sun sets, sipping on to a kullad chai, paired with dimer devil, while you talk your heart out and reminisce your memories? New town’s Chaa Taa will give you just the right flavour with an amazing variety of tea like Kesar tea paired with dimer devil, fish finger, veg chop, and dal vada. End your snacking with a refreshing Doi er ghol. April 14. Rs 350 onwards

Oudh 1590 | All outlets

Bengalis can never get bored of Awadhi and Mughlai cuisine. Whatever the occasion may be, they will never say no to a good plate of Biryani. Keeping up that spirit high, Oudh 1590 has a host of Awadhi dishes on offer for the new year. You can start with a Gosht galawati kebab and Paneer Sugandhi kebab, move on to Oudh special raan biryani paired with a Murgh irani or Nehari khaas, and finally finish off your meal with a delectable Shahi tukra. And trust me, these are just some of the items that I mentioned, there are a lot more on offer. April 15. Rs 1,200 onwards.

Sonar Tori | Salt Lake

The city diner never disappoints us because of their detailed vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis, every day or during the festivities. This Poila Baisakh is no different. They have on the platter fritters and fries, bata, luchi, dal, shada bhaat, shukto, moving on to the main course and finishing off with the quintessential chutney papad and desserts. April 14-16. Rs 1,300 onwards.

LMNO_Q | Park Street

Chef Ananya Banerjee has curated a special popup menu that not just looks brilliant, but tastes absolutely mindblowing. Keeping the essence of the authentic recipes in mind, she has tweaked them in a way that would blend well with the funky vibe of the place. The appetisers include dishes like Ghoogni tart, Mochar finger, Saru chakli roll, Amish er aabeg, Posto pora bhetki, with main course highlights being delicacies like, Chaana narkel er patapora, Gramin niramish thali, Macher ganga jamuna and Kosha mangsho with Soru chakli pitha. For desserts there’s Misti doi and mixed berry Cannoli served with pista rabri mousse and Amrapali kheer sushi with nolen gurer sauce. Accompany the local delicacies with specials beverages like Puchka G&T, Aam shotto whiskey sour, Kasundi gin fizz, Chatnir margarita and Tetul fizz, curated by Shatbhi Basu, India’s first woman bartender. On Till April 16. Rs 1,200++ onwards.

Backstage Gourmet | Salt Lake

The well-done restaurant has a detailed buffet to celebrate Poila Baisakh consisting of soups, salads, a variety of bhaja bhuji, veg and non-veg main course and a variety of desserts to end your meal with. They would also have live pani poori and chaat counters. April 15. Rs 2,000 onwards.

Club Fenicia | Salt Lake

Enjoy a scrumptious festive buffet with different varieties of flavours starting from Narkel diye mochar chop, Dhakai murgh kebab with a mouth-watering main course like Luchi ar aloor dum, Chhanar mohima, Murshidabad mutton dum biryani and served with assorted Indian bread. To end things on a sweet note they have Nabadwip er Misti Laal Doi, Mihidana, Sitabhog and many more. April 15. Rs 1,199 onwards.

TRIBE Café | All outlets

TRIBE Café is keeping it cool this Poila Baisakh with their mango mania menu. From starters to salads to the main course, many dishes are an absolute must. On the menu, there is Mango coated fish finger, Mango coated spicy chicken wings, Spicy thai mango salad, Mango chicken salad, Grilled chicken with mango reduction, and much more. On Till April 17. Rs 800 onwards.

Ozora | Rajdanga Main Road

Bengalis are absolute patrons when it comes to food and Ozora knows it well. In this festive season Ozora has carefully curated a special Bengali spread for food connoisseurs. Get indulged in the flavourful savouries like Chicken Kabiraji, Kolkata Fried Fish, Dimer Devil, Lote Macher Chop, veg and non-veg thalis. End you meal with some taste-tickling desserts like Rosogolla, Malpua with Rabri and Kulfi. In addition to this will be mood refresher cocktails like Gondhoraj Lebur Daiquiri, Panch Phoran Gin Fizz, Calcutta Bengal Rose and much more. April 15. Rs 1500+

Lord of the Drinks | South City Mall

Expect an array of toothsome festive delicacies like Aam kasundi paneer tikka, Fried hilsa, Tangra style garlic chilli crab, Darjeeling pork pot stickers with spicy peanuts dip, Poha crusted chicken with raw mango chilli salsa, Pokchoy wrapped gondhoraj steamed chicken, Kolkata ghugni tacos, bhetki paturi, Daab chingri, Kosha mangsho with basanti pulao, Rasmalai crème brûlée to bid farewell to last year. On Till April 14. Rs 1200 onwards.

Saptapadi | All outlets

To mark the occasion, Saptapadi has curated a special menu inspired by the culinary traditions of the Sovabazar Rajbari, by featuring dishes that were once served at the palace, but with a modern twist. The menu includes a variety of palatable items from alluring starters to finger-licking thalis. The Noboborsher hali features a range of dishes that are bursting with flavours including Raj darbari vetki, Sutanutir bata masala mangsho, Lal morich murgi, Dal rajnandini, Jhuri aloo bhaja, Gachh pathar kalia, Chingri malai curry and chutney and Papad and desserts. In addition to the main courses, the menu would also feature a range of appetisers, desserts and paan. April 14-16. Rs 949 onwards.

The Biryani Canteen | Topsia

Indulge in nostalgic regional favourites this Poila Baisakh at The Biryani Canteen with your loved ones. Take the trademark of the Bengali culture to a notch higher by beginning your Noboborsho with a gastronomically delightful experience by celebrating the indulgent Mughlai and Bangali buffet. There are three buffet spreads Choto babur mughlai buffet, Mejo babur mughlai buffet and Boro babur bangali buffet. Starting from refreshing beverages to appetisers, main courses and desserts, each buffet has a wide array of dishes on offer. April 15. Rs 599 onwards.

Princeton Club | Prince Anwar Shah Road

For Poila Baisakh, Princeton Club is all set to woo the foodies with mouthwatering spread. The gastronomic journey would begin with Gondhoraj Dahi Ghol, to cool them during this scorching April. The fare would pacify the souls of Bengalis with an array of droolworthy specialties like Jamindari Sukto, Chanar pur with Potol with Gobinda Bhog Chaler Pulao. Vegetarins would savour their share of Karaishutir kachuri with Narkel diye cholar dal and Niramish dhoka paneer dalna. Gourmands with preference for non vegetarian delicacies can enjoy Posto Bata Murgi and Mutton Curry. April 15. Rs 749+

Tamarind | Deshapriya Park

Our favourite destination for South Indian delicacies Tamarind, is offering a new menu, which is a fusion of traditional Bengali and contemporary South-Indian dishes, crafted by Tamarind's expert chef. The menu includes a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, each bursting with flavours and has a blend of South Indian and Bengali cuisines. The Special Thali for Poila Baisakh and Visu Baisakhi will consists of Coconut water with lime juice and honey, Dakshini Yera, Chicken Malai Kebab, Kaju

Pulao, Kali Dal, Chanar Kofta, Corn Palak, Bhetki Paturi, Mutton Stew & Appam, Stuffed Kulcha, Kancha Amer Chutney, Fried Papad, Green Salad, Malpua with Mango Rabri and Elaneer Payasam. April 14-16. Rs 799+

7th Heaven | Salt Lake & Prince Anwar Shah Road

To welcome the new year, this toothsome dessert place has Chef's special fusion flavours to offer. On the menu they have newly introduced Rasmalai Cupcake, Kesar Rabdi Cupcake and Calcutta Misti Doi Cupcake. Till May 14. Rs 29 onwards.

Club Verde | Chak Garia

Club Verde’s Noboborsho special buffet is well curated and value for money and has a blend of various cultural influences, including dishes from the Zamindari, Apar Bangla, Opar Bangla, Thakur Bari and Tangra Chinese food traditions. The buffet begins with refreshing Aam Porar Shorbot and Bel Panna followed by appetisers like Tangra Chilli Paneer, Chicken Cutlet and Kucho Chingri aar Macher Chop, and so on. The cold section will have Kumro Bhapa, Piyaj Aloo Posto Bora, Begun Bora, Tomato Porar Chutney, Dhonepata Bata, Chaat, Aloo Kabli, Doi Phuchka with Lonka Kasundi and Piyaj and a lot more. The mains will consist of Gobindobhog Ghee Pish Pash, Jorasanko Thakur Barir Pulao, Khasta Porota, Mocha Dhokar Ghonto, Machho Poidi, Mymensingh er Mutton Bhuna and other veg and non-veg items. Satiate your sweet cravings with Patisapta, Chushi payesh, Rosogolla and Trio Monte Carlo. April 15-16, 22-23, 17-21 (A-la-carte). Rs 1100+.

Warehouse Cafe | South City Mall

Dig into the mouthwatering bites of the special festive delicacies that comprises of Gondhoraj Malai Fish Tikka, Darjeeling Pork Momo, Bhetki Kabiraji, Pokchoy Wrapped Steamed Shorshe Bhetki, Aam Kasundi Paneer Tikka, Pulled Jackfruit Tacos, Chingri Malai Curry, Kosha Mangsho with Basanti Pulao, Mango Coconut Tres Leches and many more. Till April 15. Rs 1200 ++

Tipsy Tiger | Salt Lake

Enjoy a lavish buffet from 12.30 to 5 pm on Poila Baisakh spreading the joy of festivities with delicious menu that includes Tok doier chop, Mochar cutlet, Topse macher bhaja, Zakaria street mutton haleem, with a live menu Phuchka (with assorted waters) and churmur, mixed chaat counter, bhaja & bhorta with main course that includes Hing o koraishutir diye aloor dum, Kumror chokka, Kucho chingrir chorchori, Kesari murgir chaanp, Aloo diye mutton biryani and mouth watering desserts like Rosogolla, Daab malai, Baked mihidana and an add on of refreshing drink Pancha Parbon. April 15. Rs 1099++

Butterfingers by Preetanjali | Ballygunge

An exclusive box of assorted macarons with indulgent and local flavours like Godhoraj Paan and coconut jaggery. The can be a great gift to your loved ones. April 14, 10 am to 7 pm. Rs 700+

Homely Zest | Mandeville Gardens

Homely Zest is offering an array of special Bengali dishes that is sure to spark the bangaliyana flavour and indulge its patrons to enjoy them at the comfort of their homes. Steamed Chena in Kolapata, Beetroot and Badaam Cutlet, Dhokar Dalna, Gobhi Achaari, Aloo Posto, Mochar Ghonto, Narkel diye Cholar Dal, Potoler Dorma, Khichuri, Radha Ballavi, Luchi are such mouthwatering Bengali dishes worth devouring. Also don't miss out the Aam Chutney, Tomato Chutney,Nolen Gur Payesh, Kheer Mohan, Baked Misti Doi to add a sweet touch to your Baisakh merriment. The special menu also includes various combo meals like Mahabhoj Combo, Raj Combo and Poila Bhoj Combo. April 15 (10 am to 10 pm). Rs 1200+

Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick | Bhowanipore

Any Bengali merrimaking is just incomplete without sweets, and thus Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick is all set to unveil some delightful sweet treats this Noboborsho. Anarkoli Sandesh, Coconut Dry Fruit Laddu, Mango Gelato Sandesh, Mango Souffle, Sankha Sandesh, and Stuffed Gulab Jamun are the captivating innovation to usher in the new year. April 15. Rs 300+

Paprika Gourmet | Loudon Street

With Poila Boishak in the offing, Paprika Gourmet is coming up with their festive platter this Bengali new year. The treats to amaze your taste buds includes Bengali Platter and Bengali Taco. April 15 (9 am to 7 pm). Rs 1500+.

Earthen Tadcka Dhaba | Ballygunge

A special curated thali for Bengali food lover is what Eastern Tadcka will offer this Bengali New Year. To begin with, the refreshing Godhoraj Sharbat will surely be a mood uplifter and then one can shift to the Poila Boisakh Thali which is all about sumptuous spread of dishes like Sona Moong Dal, Jhuri Aloo Bhaja, Shukto, Dhokar Dalna, Kochu Chingri, Pabda Macher Jhol, Kosha Mansho, along with Ghee Bhat and Luchi. Gourmands can end their meal on a sweet note with Misti Chutney, Misti, Payesh or Mishti Doi. April 14-16 (12.30-4pm/6.30-11pm). Rs. 599+

Chesserted | Middleton Street

For all those sweet lovers, Cheesserted is ready to impress you with an array of special sweet nothings like a Misti Doi Brulee Cheesecake and a Mango Rabri Cheesecake. Make your Poila Baisakh celebration even sweeter with Cheesserted. April 15 (11am-7pm) Rs 500+.

What'sUp! Cafe | Southern Avenue

With Noboborsho around the corner, even What's Up! Caf'e scooped up the spirit of euphoria with its special Poila Baisakh menu. The cafe cordially invites you to relish live performances by Arunava , Brinda and Jyotrimoy along with scrummy treats in form of Bengali cuisine including Luchi, Ghee with Steamed Rice, Yellow Dal, Begun Bhaja, Aloo Bhujia, Fish Chop, Potol Dolma, Fish Curry, Chicken/Mutton Kosha with Chutney, Papad, Rosogolla and Misti Doi to end your meal on a sweetnote. Spicy Alphonso and Summer Special Mocktials and DJinn In A Matka & Bailey's Lassi in Cocktails will be handy as mood uplifters. April 15-16. Rs 1500+

Cafe Drifter | Lake Road

Cafe Drifter's Bengali spread will take you on a nostalgic drive through starters, main course, drinks and desserts, featuring dishes like Chana Kodaishutir chop, Kolkata Fish Fry, Hing Alur Dom, Bhaja Muger Dal, Kancha Lonka Murgi, Chingri Macher Malai Curry, Bengali Mutton Curry, Luchi, Lachcha Paratha, Pudina Paratha, to name a few. Enjoy a complete Bengali spread to devour along with refreshing drinks like Aam Pora Sharbat, Coconut Mojito, and Gondhoraj Mojito. Additionally, one gets to end the meal on a sweetnote with Rabdi, Gulab Jamun etc. April 14-17. Rs 1200+.

Ilish Truly Bong | Park Street

With festive mood already set in the city, Ilish Truly Bong is ready to serve your plate with lipsmacking Bengali iconic dishes, drinks and desserts like Gandharaj Ghol, Basmati Rice with Ghee, Narkeli Mug Dal, Saak Bhaja, Topse Fry, Chingri Stuffed Potol Posto, Bhetki Paturi, Daab Chingri, Mutton Kosha, Aamer Chutney, Aam Doi, Rosogolla. Besides, the A la Carte menu includes Pathar kasha Mangsho, Kancha Lonka Mutton, Bhaja Ilish to name a few. Till April 17. Rs 2100+

Bianco | Ballygunge

In offering a delicious spread for this special occasion of Bengali New Year, even Bianco is not afar from the race. It is all prepped to engross patrons with a phenomenal fusion a la carte menu inclusive of flavoursome preparations like Spicy Gandhoraj Fish Orly, Cheesy Pesto Parathas, Raw Mango Salsa and Chicken Salad, Crispy Spinach on Grilled Chicken, Cheese Tikka Masala, Prawn Fiesta Platter and so on. April 15. Rs 1000+

Forkfull | Kasba

Add that appetizing flavour to your life this Noboborsho with delectable food choices like Malai Curry Penne, Gondhoraj Fish Stick, Cheese Burst Kosha Mangsho, Koraishutir croquettes, Butter Chicken Ravioli along with Chomchom Mihidana Lasagna to end your meal on a sweet note at this South Calcutta cafe. April 15. Rs 600+

With inputs from Nabamita Das