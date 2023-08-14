Unique Independence Day Special savouries around town

As India enters the 76th year of Independence, the city eateries celebrate the occasion by serving various unique dishes, especially rolled out in the colours of the National Flag. From fine dining to home kitchens, from restaurants to dessert shops, Indulge brings you some of the options around town for August 15, 2023.

Moti Mahal Delux

Patriotic Passion Mocktail

Celebrate the Hues of Independence at Moti Mahal Delux with North Indian delicacies ranging from Paneer Tikka, Malai Seekh, Dal Makhani, Hari Mirchi Lachha Paratha, and more. Do not forget to sip into their special tri-colour Patriotic Passion Mocktail.

Price for two (approx): Rs 1400+

Kava at Fairfield by Marriott

Savour delicious offerings Tricolour Kava

Fairfield by Marriott brings to you the Flavours of Freedom with a unique brunch on Independence Day. Savour the taste from all over the country with dishes like Amritsari Machchi, Goan Fish Curry, Hyderabadi Biryani, Kerala-style Appam Kurma, and much more.

Time: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Price for one: Rs 1886

Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick

Tri-coloured Rosogollas

Visit any outlet of the iconic sweet shop of the city and dig into the tri-colour sandesh and rosogolla made especially for the occasion. When at Balaram, you can always check out their other sweets, and savouries as well as Misthi Doi.

Price for two (approx): 300+

Paprika Gourmet

Mini Sushi Cakes

This gourmet home kitchen brings you innovative mini sushi cakes. These are available in flavours like carrot and spicy mushroom sushi cake, avocado mini sushi cake, and pumpkin sushi cake.

Price: Rs. 500 per piece

Warehouse Café

Edamame Cream Cheese Tricolour Dimsum

Relish yourself in the ambience and their exclusive independence day delight, the tricolor Edamame Cream Cheese Tricolour Dimsum. Take quick bites of edamame puree, melt-in-the-mouth cream cheese, and chunky water chestnuts wrapped in burrata.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+



Veneto Bar & Kitchen

Tiranga Roma Pizza

Do not forget to try this Italian restaurant’s Indian special on Independence Day! Dig into the Tiranga Roma Pizza which is made in the colours of the National Flag. To go along with the meal enjoy a refreshing tri-colour punch.

Price for two (approx): Rs 1200+

The Village, Ecohub and Maple Room, Club Verde

Tri-colour Gateaux

Enjoy a quiet and delicious buffet at The Village Ecohub (Newtown) or Maple Room, Club Verde consisting of delicacies like Island Tri-colour salad comprising radish, cucumber, and carrot; or Tri-pasta salad and more. For desserts dig into Tri-colour Gateaux or Tri-colour Monte Carlo among others.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 750+

Grand Market Pavilion at ITC Royal Bengal

Savour an array of delicacies at ITC Royal Bengal

Taking inspiration from Kolkata's New Market, the restaurant will serve an array of dishes from all over the country, unexplored delicacies from the Northeast, signature Kebabs, and local dishes. So, be prepared to savour items like Trio Spinach Ricotta Stuffed Ravioli, Trio Pomme Douphinoise, Saag Ghost, Murgh Korma, Oven Roasted Jerk Spiced Chicken in Red wine Juice, and more.

When: 1 pm to 3:30 pm

Price for one (approx.): Rs 1947+