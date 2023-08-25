Celebrate the essence of Onam in Kolkata with Tamarind’s Sadhya

One of Kolkata's finest destinations for authentic Indian cuisine, Tamarind has launched a sumptuous Onam Sadhya to celebrate the essence of Onam. One of the most cherished festivals of Kerala, Tamarind’s Onam Sadhya is a testament to its commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Kerala, in Kolkata.

Food connoisseurs can expect an extraordinary culinary experience as their talented chefs curate a delectable spread of traditional Onam delicacies, including both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis.

The Veg Thali includes Sukku Vellam, Pacha Moru, Tapioca Chips, Banana Chips, Lemon Pickle, Inji Curry, Red Rice, Ghee, Appam, Parippu, Veg stew, Potato and Raw Banana Thoran, Kaalan, Olan, Drumsticks Theeyal, Erissery, Bhendi Pacchadi, Sambar, Rasam, Pappadam, Ada Pardhaman, and Coconut Payasam while the Non-veg thali will include some non-vegetarian fries and curries like Malabar Chicken and Mutton coconut fry, Meen Mapas, Konju Olarthiyadhu,. Each dish is a tribute to the culinary excellence of Kerala.

"We are excited to host the Onam Sadhya at Tamarind and share the joy of this auspicious festival with our beloved patrons," says Gautam Purkayastha proprietor of Tamarind. Siddhartha Purkayastha, the co-owner noted that: "The event is a reflection of our dedication to providing an authentic and unforgettable dining experience, where our guests can savor the true flavors of Kerala."

What: Onam Sadhya

Where: Tamarind, Sarat Bose Road

When: August 28-29, for lunch and dinner

Price: Veg: Rs 675, Non veg: Rs 799

For reservations: Call 7980865074