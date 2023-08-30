Blue Tokai launches Producer Series 2023

Blue Tokai has been a transformative agent in changing the coffee culture in the country. When it launched about a decade ago, it soon picked up as one of the leading specialty coffee brands. Today, it is returning with its gourmet limited edition Producer Series for the fourth time in a row.

Producer series celebrates the work of some of the exemplary coffee producers in the country. It highlights the innovative processing techniques that deliver some of the finest coffees to your homes. After the initial processing, they undergo further in-house processing by the Blue Tokai roasters before being ready for delivery. These coffees have a special fruity and floral notes in their tastes which sets them apart from regular ones in the market.

Over the past decade over 70 coffee producers have been closely working with Blue Tokai to deliver some of the best grains for the coffee lovers. The Producer Series not only brings forth these unique coffees but also serves as a platform for experimenting with the production of the beverage which makes its taste stand apart.

The Producer Series 2023 coffees would be available in various grind sizes making it perfect for any kind of brewing method that the consumers prefer.

Barbara Estate- Intenso Yeast is already available for orders and the entire range will be launched by the end of 2023 depending on the roasting schedule. These can be ordered from the official website.