Kolikata Kanteen presents The Big Biryani Festival 2023

The culinary festival will be on till December 23

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  07th December 2023 01:59 PM   |   Published :   |  07th December 2023 01:59 PM
The Big Biryani Festival 2023, hosted by Kolikata Kanteen, offers a diverse range of Biryani flavors, including Tangri Biryani, Fish Tikka Biryani, and Family Biryani Thali, catering to Biryani lovers

The Big Biryani Festival will start from tomorrow

Here’s a good news for all Biryani lovers, Kolikata Kanteen hosts The Big Biryani Festival 2023 from December 8 onwards. The month-long festival will have an exotic range of Biryani flavours for the foodies to indulge in. From Tangri Biryani to Fish Tikka Biryani and even Family Biryani Thali, there will be all. So, head over with your gangs to relish the taste of innovative and tasty Biryani.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 500 AI

Time: 12:30 pm – 11 pm

Location: Garia

Till December 23, 2023

