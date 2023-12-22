Enjoy a joyous Christmas with ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar

Christmas 2023 is almost here and with that our never ending search for sweet treats has begun. Along with that a good meal with your favourite people around that will capture the spirit of the occasion. And the sheer extravagance and celebrations at ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar will make it the most memorable Yuletide for you and yours.

City epicureans can look forward to the Chef’s signature dishes with a lavish spread that celebrates good cheer. You can enjoy a fabulous buffet spread with live entertainment at Grand Market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal on December 24-25, with a selection of local, Indian and international delicacies like the Roasted butterball turkey with orange ginger sauce, Pork leg with apple and cinnamon sauce, the classic Yule log, Christmas pudding, Kugelhopf & Verrines and gateau to name a few. Or you can choose to enjoy a lavish spread at Eden Pavilion, ITC Sonar.

Christmas cake

The gastronomic celebration continues at their signature restaurants too. Grab an Italian meal at Ottimo Cucina Italiana or visit Avartana to explore Southern cuisine classics with a contemporary twist. While Pan Asian offers a culinary journey of East Asian flavours, Dum Pukht showcases the grand Indian cuisine and Peshawri celebrates the robust flavours of North West Frontier Province.

You can also choose to book a staycation and celebrate a joyous weekend over food, frolic and music.

Get your hampers right

If you are looking for Christmas hampers, the traditional Christmas goodies here are lavished with preserved mulled fruits, refreshing new flavours and exquisitely crafted with edible “baubles and ornaments”. A range of exclusive festive collection hampers with delicately crafted delicacies and boxes of goodies, have all been crafted to spread the cheer showcasing artisanally crafted delectable seasons.

Christmas Reserve Collection

The range of delectable hampers include classic favourites like Christmas Festive Collection which includes Classic Plum cake, Signature Stollen, Festive Cookies (box of 9 pieces), Spiced Stollen and Pearl Millet Cookies, Pistachio dragees & Hazelnut dragees, Cranberry dragees & Almond dragees, and Plum Pudding. Christmas Reserve Collection includes Classic Plum cake, Chocolate Rochers, Festive Marzipans, Signature Stollen, Festive Cookies (box of 9 pieces), Hazelnut dragees, Pistachio dragees, Cranberry dragees, Almond dragees, Plum Pudding. The Christmas Grand Curation includes Classic Plum cake, Signature Fudge, Chocolate Rochers, Festive Marzipans, Plum Pudding, Festive Cookies (box of 9 pieces), Signature Stollen, Hazelnut dragees, Pistachio dragees, Cranberry dragees, Almond dragees, and Fabelle Luxury Bars (2 variants).

One can also choose individual festive signature items like a Nutmeg Signature Plum Cake , Nutmeg Classic Plum Cake, Nutmeg Signature Christmas Stollen, Nutmeg plum pudding and many more.

Buffet: Rs 2200 onwards

Hampers: Rs 6299 onwards

Signature items: Rs 899 onwards