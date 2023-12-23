Christmas special: It’s the season of cakes and only cakes!

Amidst a time when everyone runs after fancy pastries, dream cakes, cheesecakes and several other sweet treats, Christmas and New Year remains incomplete without at least one bite of a loaded, rich fruit cake that may or not be boozy always. Here’s a list of bakers/places who can satiate your cravings for a Holly Jolly Christmas Cake.

Christmas cake by Chef Rahul Arora

Chef Rahul Arora

People who have already tasted Rahul Arora’s cakes know that they are gems. This year too, the menu looks no different. The ‘Cakes of Joy’ boasts not just three variants of a boozy Rum Christmas Cake and two variants of Dry Fruit Cakes but also a Carrot Raisin Cake, Autumn Spiced Pumpkin Walnut Cake and a Banana Chunk Tea Cake. Limited portions available.

Rs 400 onwards

Oozy-Boozy Cake

Chef Dyuti Banerjee

Chef Dyuti “Energy” Banerjee from the floors of Masterchef India is ready with a range of super boozy dry cakes from her home kitchen. You can choose your pick from Oozy-Boozy Cake, with rum and red wine, Oozy-Boozy Ghee Cake, Chocolate Oozy-Boozy Cake, a marble Oozy-Boozy cake and a special half and half cake called Best of Both Worlds Oozy Boozy, in which one half is fudgy chocolate and the other is a classic one.

Rs 700 onwards

Orange & Dark Chocolate Teacake

Citron Patisserie

Get your supply of Orange & Dark Chocolate Teacake, boozy Christmas Cake, traditional German Christmas Bread Stollen and a lot many Christmas special items from Citron Patisserie. They also have winter special Strawberry Crumble Teacake along with many other strawberry specials up on their menu.

Rs 750 onwards

Christmas cakes at 7th Heaven

7th Heaven

If you want to hit all the right notes of Christmas, you must try these cakes loaves loaded with wintry flavours…be it the aromatic Apple Cinnamon Loaf Cake, the sweetness of Banana Walnut Dry Cake, the richness of Chocolate Orange Dry Cake, the healthy Dates and Carrot Loaf Cake or the quintessential Plum Cake to delightfully dive into the festive spirit.

Rs 95 onwards