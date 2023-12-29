ANNIV SPL: Indulge gives you a lowdown on the Top 5 party lounges across town

With the city never falling short of options for party places, it might get a tad difficult to settle for the right spots to chill with friends. As 2023 wraps up, we take a stock of all the lounge bars around the city to find out which ones stand out. A great deal of footwork later, we zeroed in on five great spots and here are the reasons why they made it to our merit list.

Drunken Teddy

This capacious joint that can hold about 300 revellers, is perfect for hanging out at any time of the day.

With two lounge areas and two rooftops, the lavish outlet can be a great choice for corporate meetings,

team lunches, or parties. There’s also a private lounge for party bookings. What we loved the most is

that unlike many other watering holes, Drunken Teddy has a pretty delectable fare of finger food including pizzas, chicken wings, and lotus stem fries among others, besides a few interesting and filling dishes like make-your-own khowsuey and Murgh Malai Kebab. Most importantly, the live music every evening is pretty electrifying with popular musicians and DJs frequenting the place.

Meal for two: Rs 1,500+

Location: AJC Bose Road

Timing: 12 noon onwards

Little Bit Sober

This newly opened evening lounge is winning over people and for all the right reasons. The wide variety of cocktails and a global fare which has a fair share of vegan options, makes it a great choice for a mixed crowd. We absolutely loved their range of flavoured sodas and ice cream that takes us back in time. The interiors, too, have a retro touch with majestic tapestries, plush sofas, and high stools giving out classic vibes. The sprawling verandah right outside gives one a much-needed visual break as you revel in live music while enjoying your drinks.

Location: Chowringhee

Timing: 5 pm onwards (Mondays Closed)

Meal for two: Rs 2,500+

Olterra

The first thing to hit you when you step into this sprawling lounge bar is the Greek-themed interiors, with all the columns, sculptures, grey walls and soft lighting transporting you to any of the bustling watering holes dotting the shores of Mykonos or Santorini. What we admire about this place is its swish rooftop area that’s so rare to find in the middle of Park Street. Olterra, with its range of in-house craft beers, toddies and innovative cocktails along with some great food is an equally cool spot for the zillennials to chill with friends and the older generation to have lazy winter brunches or unwinding evening sessions.

Location: Park Street

Timing: 12 noon to 11.45 pm

Meal for two: Rs 2,500+

Park Street Social

If there’s any giant place spread over three floors that offers a space to chill out, dance, meet new people, and relish some gorgeous food, it has to be the newly opened Park Street Social. From Instagrammable antique decors to ‘lit’ neon and signature Kolkata elements, every nook and corner of this national chain grabs your attention. The menu also offers a variety of Indian dishes, street food, and European fare among others. Whether you plan to shake a leg on the dance floor or enjoy your beverage, Social will not disappoint you with its ever-smiling and warm staff.

Location: Russell Street

Timing: 9 am to 12.30 pm

Meal for two: Rs 1,700+

Roots

A slice of paradise is what you may call this sprawling lounge bar right in the heart of Kolkata near Exide crossing. Overlooking the majestic Victoria Memorial, Roots is alive with music and great service, be it day or night. The two-storeyed property with a unique concept of a glass vault, offers signature cocktails crafted with precision and presented with modern Asian, European and Indian cuisines. The lounge hosts some of the most happening parties and musical nights in the city including some recent performances by stars like Arjun Rampal, and Jasleen Royal among others.

Location: Chowringhee

Timings: Mon-Tues: Till midnight; Wed-Thurs & Sun: Till 1 am; Fri-Sat: Till 2 am

Meal for two: Rs 1,500+