Ring in 2024 in style with offerings from ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar

Standing out among metropolitan cities, Kolkata with its bright lights, sparkling decorations, carols ringing out and the aroma of good food, celebrates the season with a lot of joy. Reminisce the moments spent this year over a bottle of wine, enjoy spirited conversations over exotic cocktails, get a rejuvenating spa treatment all and more while you stay in a luxuriously appointed room. Also awaiting you is a regal feast on December 31 in a fun and frolic ambience and a sumptuous brunch on January 1, 2024 in a relaxed mood, ushering in the new year.

The year-end lavish buffet at Grand Market Pavilion is a sensory journey filled with the sensibilities of a marketplace - freshness, familiarity and discovery featuring an extensive spread of Indian, innovative and international delicacies prepared at live stations. Breathtaking in its visuals, taste and texture, each dish at Avartana pushes the boundaries of haute cuisine with contemporary expressions of Southern classics. The luxurious restaurant Royal Vega, ITC Royal Bengal presents a delightful offering of delectable vegetarian food “Nav Varsh Khasa” from the magnificent royal Kitchens of India.

The gastronomic celebration continues in the signature restaurants at ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar, Kolkata. The award-winning Italian restaurant, Ottimo Cucina Italiana, which captures the organic, vibrant spirit and cuisine of Italy is offering an AntiPasti buffet and a four-course set menu.

If delectable meals, premium beverages and the views of the city’s skyline with foot tapping music by a popular DJ are your must-haves for an enchanting night out, ITC Royal Bengal’s elegant rooftop bar Skypoint is the place to be. Skypoint is offering an unparalleled experience with live entertainment paired with their delectable menu of food and beverages.

Shimmy your way into a Glittering 2024 and enjoy a thoughtfully curated buffet celebrating the year gone by at Eden Pavilion, ITC Sonar. Another award-winning restaurant, Pan Asian, ITC Sonar will showcase a special menu celebrating the flavours of East Asia with live entertainment. Highland Nectar, ITC Sonar which offers a matchless selection of fine spirits and unique concoctions complemented by finger food will have live entertainment featuring a DJ playing the most amazing tunes. Enjoy a lavish buffet by the pool at ITC Sonar with an add on unlimited beverage package. Don’t miss the chance to cherish the good times with your loved ones. The signature restaurants Dum Pukht, showcases the grand cuisine of India, and Peshawri celebrates the robust flavours of the North West frontier.

Capture a lifetime of memories on a luxury getaway to enjoy an unforgettable experience from a plethora of packages tailored for the occasion. A luxurious stay, a romantic dinner and a rejuvenating spa experience await you. Whichever way you want to usher in the New Year with your friends and family, ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar, Kolkata will make it special for you.

