Charcoal by Wise Owl is the next go-to place to try NWFP cuisine

Created with the spirit of offering a casual, relaxed space to unwind with family and friends, the newest offering by Krystal Group, Charcoal by Wise Owl, located on Purna Das Road, specialises in the cuisine

from North West Frontier Province.

The name Charcoal is derived from the traditional cooking style in clay ovens or tandoors in the NWFP region. Also known as peshawari cuisine, this cuisine traces its roots back to the lands stretching from

Kabul, Kandahar, Peshawar to Lahore. One distinctive selling point of this cuisine is its rustic element and emphasis on preserving the flavours and ingredients. “The idea to launch such a cuisine originated when I travelled to Lucknow with my husband, who hails from there. I remember being mesmerised by Awadhi

food and knew Kolkata needed to taste the authentic Awadhi food along with other Northwest Frontier cuisines,” says Siddhika Ghose Chaudhuri, founder, Charcoal by Wise Owl.

Rajma Galouti

The dishes on the menu are primarily prepared in a charcoal tandoor using aromatic spices, which gives the food a distinctive flavour, but the spice level is balanced, with the use of cream, dry fruits and kesar. The extensive menu highlights exquisite dishes like kebabs and other authentic Northwestern flavours such as Rajma Galouti, Tandoori Motiya, Sikandari Murgh, Peshawari Burrah, Mutton Galouti with mini parathas, Gosht Roghan Gulmarg, Laal Maas and Dum Biryani, amongst many others. The indulgent desserts on the menuinclude Baked Mihidana Tart, Malai Cheesecake and Kesar Malai Paris Brest.

Meal for 2: Rs 1000+