City diners offer wholesome spreads to usher in the Valentine's Week

It’s the week of love, and is one of the most awaited too. Be you a gen-z couple or a married one, most try to celebrate this Valentine’s week in their little way. And to welcome all the love birds, city diners are all decked up with a specially curated menu, lots of sweet nothings or cute decor with hearts, balloons and roses, they have it all. Let’s check out what they have to offer.

Warehouse Café

Get ready to sweep your loved one off their feet with this cafe’s sizzling Valentine’s special menu! Their

menu is the perfect way to celebrate the season of love which includes Laila Majnu which is a veg combo consisting of Cheesy Wonton, Spring Roll, Potato Skin and Onion Rings with dip, Crunchy Pyaar which is Cream Cheese Chicken, Asparagus Fried Tortellini, Miss Hottie Darling that has Chipotle marinated Chicken Skewers with Pineapple Salsa. You can enjoy their special valentine week’s drinks like a gin-based Cupid Stupid, or a vodka-based Everlasting Affair, Warehouse Lover or a Love in the Ocean.

Where: South City Mall

When: Till February 14

Meal for 2: Rs 1200+

Homely Zest

If you are one of those who like to stay-at-home, chill and binge-watch your fav web series with your love, you can make it even more exotic with the specially curated Cheese Platter from Homely Zest. The platter comprises a variety of homemade, flavoured cheese like pesto cheese, olive cheese ball with parmesan toasted walnut, Italian cheese loaf, garlic cheese ball along with breads and crackers. Additionally, patrons can choose from their newly launched menu which includes salads, mains and

desserts like Strawberry Feta Rocket Leaves Salad, Water Chestnut Edamame Salad, Jalapeno Poppers, Raclette Cheese with Exotic Veggies, Malpua Rabdi Bites, Strawberry Monte Carlo, Strawberry Tiramisu, Gur Baked Sandesh and Gajar Halwa Shots.

Where: Loudon Street

When: February 12-14

Price of the platter: Rs 1300+

Contact - 6290795523 or order via Swiggy Genie

Canteen Pub & Grub

Canteen Pub & Grub is all set to usher in the Valentine’s Day celebrations with their mouth watering

Valentine’s Special Menu, comprising of an array of exciting new cocktails like a gin-based Bullet For My Valentine, vodka-based Pyar Ke Side Effects, Jigar Mein Badi Aag hai and more, and delish veg and non-veg dishes, like a mutton Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Prawnstar, The Peaceful paneer Roulade and more. Finish your meal with some quirky desserts like Choco Ejection and Choco My Berry.

Where: City Centre 1

When: Till february 28

Meal for 2: Rs 1500+

Oudh 1590

Whatever the occasion may be, we can never do without a good, heartwarming Mughlai meal, especially a plateful of Biryani. This Valentine’s Day Oudh 1590 gives its patrons the opportunity to celebrate love by indulging in some of the finest Awadhi delicacies, in a Royal avatar. For starters, one can choose between Mutton Galawati Kabab, Smoked Tandoori Lobster, Makhmali Chicken Tikka, Chandni Malai Tangri, Mutton Adrak Ke Panje, Nalli Kabab, Paneer Begum Bahar, Mushroom Galawati Kabab and Lucknowi Paneer Seekh. On main course, you will have Oudh Special Raan Biryani, Awadhi Handi Biryani, Peas Pulao, Subz Soya Biryani, Murgh Irani, Awadhi Murg Zafrani, Keema Kaleji, Nehari Khaas, Gosht Bhuna, Paneer Korma, Awadhi Dal and other on offer. Finish your meal with a creamy Shahi Tukra or a bowl of Gajar Ka Halwa.

Where: All outlets

When: February 14

Meal for two: Rs 1200+

The Other Room

Trinca’s is undoubtedly one of the first names that pop up in our minds when we think of a colonial era diner at Park Street. The Other Room, nestled within this classic pub was established 50 years ago and poses as the perfect cosy nook away from the usual hullabaloo. If you firmly believe things get better with time, this Valentine’s Day head out to The Other Room for a romantic dinner for two or a Galentine’s party with your girl gang. Try signature dishes like Lobster Thermidor, Basil Lamb Chilli Tomato and Ginger Scallion Noodles to name a few.

Where: Trinca’s, Park Street

When: Up till February 14

Meal for two: Rs 800+

Calcuttacooks

Can you imagine celebrating Valentine’s Day without some indulgent sweets and cakes? We suggest you take a look at Calcuttacooks’ Valentine Edit this year to make your significant other feel special. Smeared in hues of love, their V-Day edit include cakes like You Are My Heart- Vanilla Heart Sponge with the goodness of Vanilla Buttercream, and You Are My Everything Box- consisting of brownies topped with vanilla buttercream, Belgian dark chocolate and chocolate coated fresh strawberries amongst a plethora of other options.

Where: Lake Gardens

Instagram: @calcuttacooks

When: February 14

Price: Rs. 550 onwards

Chowman

Make this Valentine’s Day special with an oriental affair at the popular restaurant Chowman. They have curated a special Meal for Two offer specifically for this day, and this celebration comes with an additional chocolate box for that extra-special touch. Celebrate togetherness with this offer as you need not only head out with your beau to avail this offer. Chowman is calling out to every duo out there who are looking to make this evening special. They have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian set meals included under this offer.

Where: All outlets

When: Up till February 14 (Noon- 10:30pm; Up till Midnight on February 14th)

Price: Rs. 699++ taxes

The Irish Brewery

Do you always find comfort and cosiness at the top of your list whenever you are headed out? The Irish Brewery located in prime spots of South Kolkata and North Kolkata can be the perfect spot for you and your significant other this V-Day, if your answer is yes. They are celebrating the festival of love by introducing a host of dishes and desserts such as Tuscan Lemon Roasted Potatoes, Cheese Chicken Monterey, Mixed Fruity Bliss and Choco Nutty Sundae. This Instagrammable cafeteria will surely make things special on this day, beyond your social media handles.

Where: Raja Basanta Roy Road; Ananda Mohan Bose Road

When: Up till February 15 (8am onwards)

Meal for two: Rs 1000++ taxes

Ozora

Celebrate your love at 328ft as Ozora lays out the most romantic setting for the perfect date with your beloved with their special menu including a range of Hot Chocolates like Smores & Chips Hot, Dirty & Naughty, Ruby & Rose, desserts like Red Snow, Fanatic Cold Fondue, special cocktails like Love Struck, Cupid's call and much more. So, say it with a candle light dinner and roses at Ozora.

Where: Acropolis Mall

When: Till February 14, 4 pm onwards

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 2000 for a couple

99

This Valentine’s Day pamper your partner with a “price-less” experience and express your love at South Kolkata’s one of the most favourite place 99. Attractive pricing of the items, starting from Rs 99/- will be the major highlight of this delectable menu. On the menu, there will be Corn and Sundried Pizza, Minced Chicken Pizza, Chicken Biryani With Egg & Potato, Red Hot Pepper Chicken, Steamed/Fried Momo, Chicken Wrap, Golden Fried Shrimps, Roasted Fish Cake with a multiple combo options.

Where: 122B, Southern Avenue, Kolkata - 700029. (Opposite Nazrul Mancha Main Gate)

When: February 14, 12 pm to 10.30 pm

Price: Rs 99

Veneto Bar & Kitchen

Get ready to indulge in a culinary journey this Valentine's day at Veneto Bar & Kitchen. Whether you're looking for an intimate dinner for two or a fun night out with friends, they have got it covered. The Valentine's special menu features an array of dishes such as Romeo pizza, Veneto wood fired pane al'aglio, Veneto’s signature seafood platter, roman cannelloni with delicious dessert my crush- (together forever) along with special cocktails such as French Valentine's Smooch, Old School Love & lots more.

Where: South City Mall

When: Till February 14

Meal for 2: Rs 1200+

Lord of the Drinks

Love is in the air and so is the aroma of delicious food! Lord of the Drinks is thrilled to announce its Valentine's Special Menu, perfect for you and your loved one to celebrate the season of love. Indulge in a romantic evening filled with delectable cuisine that includes Juliet Ring, Together Forever, Extra Marital Cheese Affair, Miss Flirty Fish with Valentine's special drinks like Romeo & Juliet, The Rose, Miss Senorita, The Pink Lady and many more.

Where: South City Mall

When: Till February 14

Meal for 2: Rs 1200+

Charcoal by Wise Owl

Indulge in a Valentine's Day special menu which includes starters like Dalcha Shorba along with mains like Murgh Malai Dilruba Kebab, Gulabi Tikki, Mutton Mumtaz with Rice and Dewani Paneer with Rice. End your meal on a sweet note with their special dessert Strawberry Shahi Tukda.

Meal for two: Rs. 1099++

Contact: +91 70443 50606

Fabbrica

Embrace the week of love with authentic Italian offerings. Indulge in the specially curated celebratory menu “Spianata Calabrese”, “Focaccia di liguria”, “Spaghetti con fonduta”, “Ravioli” to name a few. Cap off your meal with the special sweet buns “Maritozzi”. Take the celebrations a notch higher with authentic Italian Apretivos which includes “Aperol Spritz”, “Campari Spritz”, “Hugo, Negroni”,”Negroni Spagliato” and “Fragola Spritz”

Meal for two: Rs. 2500++

Contact: @fabbricakolkata

The Country House

Pamper your beloved with sweet indulgences such as Strawberry Tart, Strawberry Nutella Croissant, New York Cheesecake, Belgian Chocolate Cheesecake, Apple Pie and Fudge Brownie to name a few.

Meal for two: Rs. 800

Contact: +91 70440 08922

Butterfingers by Preetanjali

This Valentine’s Day the specials include cakes like Nutella Hazelnut, Strawberries with Baileys, Orange Blueberries Kiwi, Figs, Berries and Hazelnuts. The special customized hamper includes Chocolate covered Strawberries, Waffle with Baileys Fudge Sauce, Gooseberry Tart and Fortune Cookie. To make this day even more memorable Butterfingers has introduced a Pop Up Box including a box full of memories, photos, personalized notes, cake and balloons. Additionally, the sweet treats being offered are French Hearts, Chocolate covered Strawberries, Fortune Cookies and Macarons in an assortment of flavors such as Strawberry Cheesecake, Baileys, Nutella Sea Salt and Orange & Orange Rind.

Price: Rs. 350 onwards

Contact: +91 98362 30066

Bianco

In the season of love, Bianco, an Italian café in the heart of city, launches season specific Valentine’s month special fare adding a fusion touch in their in-house special introductions that includes Baked Orange Shrimp, Rose Prawn Cocktail, Cheesy Bacon Stuffed Potatoes, Ravioli a la Valentine, St. Valentine's Pizza, Lasagna and Chicken Cordon Bleu available only in the month of February.

Price for two: Rs. 1200

Forkfull

Forkfull has introduced Valentine’s month special shareable combos which will be served whole of

February. The first combo priced at Rs 199 combo includes Mexican Rice and Peri Peri Butter Chicken with Tomato Salsa (4pcs). The second combo of Rs 299 offers Chicken Satay (2pcs), Tom Yum Fish Stick (2pcs), Fish Fash (2pcs), Crispy Chicken (2pcs), Chicken Wings To Fry (2pcs), Potato Wedges, Spaghetti Aglio Olio, Shiracha Chicken (4pcs), Herbed Rice, Kimchi Salad and Fried Egg. The third combo of Rs 499 comes with Chicken Satay (2pcs), Tom Yum Fish Stick (2pcs), Fish Fash (2pcs), Crispy Chicken (2pcs), Chicken Wings To Fry (2pcs), Potato Wedges, Spaghetti Aglio Olio, Shiracha Chicken (4pcs), Herbed Rice, Kimchi Salad and Fried Egg.

Ttonnik Chai Charcha

A food kiosk that stands on a cosy alley of Jodhpur Park area brings exclusive offers on beverage along

with healthy food combos for the young love birds. The QSR(Quick Service Restaurant) will be offering BUY1GET1 on all shakes along with affordable healthy and tasty food combos only on 14th and 15th of February 2023. Combo 1 at Rs 99 includes French Fries, vegetable sandwich and any choice of tea. Combo 2 at just Rs 129 offers Garlic Bread with cheese, lemon iced tea and chilli cheese omelette. Combo 3 at Rs 199 serves Chicken Spaghetti, Chicken Nuggets and Chocolate Shake.

Traffic Gastropub

Comprising of an exhaustive range of carefully curated food platters and cocktails, the Valentine’s Spread at Traffic Gastropub might be the star of the show. The culinary delights featured in Valentine’s Spread, consists of several innovative specialties like Popeye’s Meds, Jal Pari, Bewafa Jhinga, Chicken Katori Chaat, Gulabi Baby and more such quirky creations. The Valentine’s Spread also features several fascinating cocktails like Melody Chocolaty, Be my Gin and so on conjured by the talented bartenders at Traffic Gastropub.

Where: City Centre II

When: Till February 28

Meal for 2: Rs 1500+

Paprika Gourmet

Indulge in sweet delicacies this Valentine’s Day from the comfort of your home. The special offerings for the occasion include sweet treats like Churros, Strawberry Cheesecake, Cherry Chocolate Cake and many more.

Where: Loudon Street

Where: February 12-14

Meal for 2: Rs 1500+

For Delivery: Call on + 91 9007022678/79/80 or order via Swiggy or Zomato