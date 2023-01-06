Newtown's Food Boutique is a must-visit for budget-friendly food

Most multi-cuisine diners in Kolkata are still budget-friendly, where people can drop in for a quick breakfast, lunch or dinner, or catch up with friends over a hot cup of tea, with some delectable tidbits. But in Newtown, these kinds of places are still rare and Food Boutique plans to address that.

Interiors

A brainchild of Mrs India 2018 and grooming expert Teena Gaur and her friend Roshani, this lovely outlet nestled in the bylanes of Newtown has a range of Italian, Indian, Chinese and street food options besides a selection of refreshing beverages. This cosy, neighbourhood restaurant with a warm and welcoming atmosphere, has a modern and stylish décor with comfortable seating arrangements both

indoors and outdoors.

The blue and white décor has a visually calming effect and the wall art makes for a perfect Instagram background. Food Boutique has that idyllic setting for a leisurely meal with friends and family or a romantic dinner. Teena says, “One of the things that set our diner apart is its commitment to authenticity and quality. We source the finest ingredients from local farms and markets and each dish is prepared with care and attention to detail. After COVID-19, most of us have become very concerned about cleanliness. Hence we have an open kitchen with a glass panel so that anyone can see how we are preparing our meals.”

Marshmallow Pizza

We were welcomed with a hot cup of refreshing lemon tea, while our dishes got ready. From breakfast platters to veg and non-veg thalis, Italian to Chinese, they have an extensive menu on offer. We tried

Spaghetti Aglio E Olio and the spaghetti was cooked to perfection and had an al-dente consistency; tossed in olive oil with garlic, cherry tomatoes, black olives and herbs. We also tried Gourmet Fried Chicken, which comes with a spicy mayo dip. The chicken breasts were seasoned with a spice rub, similar to that of our very own Chicken Cutlet and crumb fried. If you’re in the mood for something truly unique, do try their special Marshmallow Pizza — a delicious and creative take on the classic Italian dish — for dessert.

Meal for 2: Rs 350