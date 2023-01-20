Sankalp's new outlet explores the diversities of South Indian food

When it comes to fusion dosas and other experimental South Indian delicacies, the gastronomes are distinctly divided by opinion. While some love them in their pure untampered form, others might not mind a plateful of fusion. Sankalp, the heritage food joint that started in Ahmedabad 42 years ago, opened its second outlet in Kolkata, in the bylanes of Pretoria Street, with its array of choicest delicacies

— authentic and fusion.

Vegetable Upma

Besides the South Indian platters, the diner has an integrated North Indian menu to satiate Kolkata’s love for a wholesome Chole Bhature or a Paneer Butter Masala, paired with naans. Be it breakfast, a lavish lunch or a quick combo meal, you can get them all at this new outlet. Set in the classic black and white mosaic floors, the diner is furnished in contrasting shades of yellow, lending it a very welcoming and cosy vibe. Owners Vivek and Saket Bansal say, “We wanted to give Kolkata the diverse culinary taste from down South which is beyond the familiar.”

Cocktail Rice Cake

To taste the same, we started with a hot cuppa of filter coffee, brewed the authentic way and served the classic way. The Cheese Corn Dosa was crispy and had a perfect balance of flavours complemented by the spicy garlic chutney. Their Cocktail Rice Cakes were puffy, yummy and served with a side of podi, ghee and other condiments. We also tried the famed Chole Bhature, which was cooked to perfection. Their Paneer Butter Masala too hit all the right flavour notes — being sweet, tangy and spicy all at the same time. We ended our meal with a sinful, guilt-free delicious brownie.

Meal for two: Rs 400